Investing in early warnings systems to protect the world’s vulnerable

Greenhouse gas emissions are at their highest ever levels and this year is now almost certain to surpass 2023 as the warmest on record. The result is intensifying climate impacts, from intense wildfires to raging floods.

In the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions, nations must promise to cut 45 per cent off emissions by 2030 to get on track for 1.5°C. But even if they do deliver, climate impacts will keep rising until the bathtub of greenhouse gas emissions starts to empty.

So, we can expect more climate chaos and more damage. To sustainable development. To nature. To economies. And to people – particularly in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least-Developed Countries (LDCs). This is our reality now, for years to come. It is a reality that we are still not fully prepared for. But we can prepare better by investing in Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems.

It has been well established that early warnings – if acted on – save lives, livelihoods and nature’s services. For example, countries with low early warning coverage have nearly six times higher disaster mortality rate than countries that have invested in systems.

Right now, only one-third of LDCs and SIDS have the ability to alert citizens about impending hazards. A full half of the world’s nations are in the same boat, being tossed about on stormy seas.

Increasing financing is an obvious priority, as we know that spending on early warning systems avoids economic damages orders of magnitude above the original investment. And this finance must ensure the right technologies and right abilities get to the right places.

Developing countries need innovative technologies, especially climate information services, early warning systems and disaster risk reduction. So, the international community must accelerate technology transfer and capacity building to close the digital divide and provide targeted alerts to at-risk communities.

UNEP is working hard to be part of the solution. Through its Climate Information and Early Warning Systems portfolio, UNEP is supporting countries to increase access to high-quality weather and climate data, forecasting and people-centred early warnings. And last month, the Green Climate Fund approved a US$35 million UNEP-led project to strengthen early warning systems in Azerbaijan and empower vulnerable sectors and communities.

But we all have a lot of work to do to achieve universal coverage by 2027, as targeted in the SG’s Early Warnings for All initiative. Many more nations need financing, technology and capacity support. And they need it now.