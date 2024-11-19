National School of Government enters into partnership with provincial legislatures

The National School of Government (NSG) has entered into a long-term partnership with the North-West and Mpumalanga Provincial Legislatures through signing of Memoranda of Understanding on the delivery of capacity building programmes to enhance the capabilities of the Members of Provincial Legislatures. The Honourable Members will be trained on the Ethical Leadership and Legislative Oversight Programme, intended to assist Members to be effective in carrying out their oversight responsibilities.

The advent of the 7th Administration brought with it a level of complexity in the functioning of the state, in addition to persisting challenges of social and economic inequities. This necessitates a review and renewal of government strategies to strengthen state capacity in oversight and execution diligence. Among the programmes to be implemented in the Ethical Leadership and Legislative Oversight Programme, which covers topics such as the socio- economic outlook of the country, understanding of the oversight role of Members of the Legislature, accountability and responsiveness, service delivery, inter-governmental fiscal system, ethics and mission-led development and transformation. Other training programmes that are prioritized for Members of the Legislature include the Economic Governance School, Foresight and Scenario-Based Anticipatory Planning in Public Institutions, Socio-Economic Impact Assessments System (SEIAS) as a Policy Making and Implementation Tool, Legislative Sector Course in Governance and Leadership, Ethics in the Public Service, Know and Live Our Constitution, Finance for Non-Financial Managers, and Advanced Writing for Government.

The Speaker to the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature, Honourable Ms Lindi Masina, was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Honourable Mr Sam Masango. She holds a firm belief that capacity building leads to enhanced law-making, public participation, oversight, and impactful service delivery. She further stated that “the Mpumalanga Legislature has prioritised capacity building for both elected public representatives and staff during this term”. For the North-West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Desbo Mohono, in her capacity as the Speaker of the Legislature stated that “the province is eager to establish a robust partnership with the National School of Government aimed at enhancing the skills and capabilities of its Members and its staff. This collaboration will provide valuable training and resources that are essential for Members of the Legislature to efficiently fulfil their responsibilities as elected representatives”. The Speaker underscored the importance of ongoing education and professional development, highlighting that such initiatives are crucial for empowering all Members to meet the expectations of their roles and serve the public effectively.

The Principal of the NSG, Prof. Busani Ngcaweni, said these partnerships are a key focus for the NSG as it takes forward its mandate in playing a pivotal role inthe professionalisation of the public sector. “The NSG prides itself in working closely with the Legislative Sector to provide strategic leadership and oversight interventions, thereby enabling both the North-West and Mpumalanga Provincial Legislatures to exercise their Constitutional responsibilities and realise the vision of their respective Legislatures,” said Prof Ngcaweni. These sentiments are in harmony with the strong sentiments expressed by the Honourable Minister for Public Service and Administration, Addressing Parliament on the occasion of the Budget Vote Speech July 2024, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi stated:

