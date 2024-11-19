Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa visits and conducts inspection of PRMG Funded Projects in the Free State, 20 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa will on Wednesday, 20 November 2024 conduct an oversight visit to the Free State province to assess progress made on existing Provincial Road Maintenance Grant (PRMG) funded projects through the S’hamba Sonke road maintenance programme.

The S’hamba Sonke road maintenance programme, an initiative of the national Department of Transport was initially launched in April 2011 to address several critical issues related to road maintenance and infrastructure in South Africa through corporative governance.

Deputy Minister Hlengwa will thus visit the province and conduct bilateral meetings with the currently Acting Free State Premier and MEC for Community Safety, Roads and Transport Mr. Jabu Mbalula as well as other key road and transport stakeholders.

The visit is expected to provide the Deputy Minister with insight and a broader background in determining the state of roads in the province with particular emphasis on roads being maintained through funding from the Provincial Roads Maintenance Grant (PRMG).

Since its inception, the PRMG initiative has significantly improved road conditions across various provinces and facilitated numerous road maintenance and rehabilitation projects, leading to smoother and safer travel for motorists. In addition, the programme has aided in the reduction of backlog of road repairs--ensuring that critical infrastructure is kept in optimum condition.

The principals will also conduct an oversight visit to one of the PRMG sites where work is currently underway.

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister and Acting Premier as per the details that follow:

Part 1;

DATE: Wednesday, 20 November 2024

TIME: 09H00

VENUE: Central University of Technology, Free State

Part 2;

DATE: Wednesday, 20 November 2024

TIME: 13H00

VENUE: Special Maintenance of Primary Road P71/1 Tweespruit and Hobhouse, Free State

Members of the media attending the event are therefore requested to confirm their attendance by 15H00 on Tuesday, 19 November 2024 with Ivy Masale at masalei@dot.gov.za/076 789 5538 or Mampone Mohloki at mohlokim@freetrans/066 380 9048.

Media Contact: Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015



