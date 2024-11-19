Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala calls on Human's Rights Commission to investigate the George building collapse

Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala calls on Human's Rights Commission (HRC) to investigate the George building collapse and the exploitation of workers in the built environment

The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, has reiterated that the built environment has seen exploitation of workers tantamount to near slavery.

Speaking at the National Construction Summit at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, the Deputy Minister enumerated several challenges besieging the industry in particular criminal activities of the so-called construction mafia, the lack of transformation, and exploitation of workers, especially vulnerable African foreign nationals.

Zikalala said, “this national summit must foster collaboration among stakeholders to help address the problem of site disruptions which are a threat to growth of the industry and give it a bad name to the investor community. It builds on previous efforts in tackling the challenge, the recent of which include two widely publicised engagements on eNCA with Prof JJ Tabane, one Gauteng and another in KwaZulu-Natal”.

The Deputy Minister elaborated on the key role of infrastructure-led growth to drive transformation and job creation. He pointed out the contribution of the sector in job creation and the GDP insisting that this resilient industry can achieve even more. Capturing the background of the organised crime in the construction sector, Zikalala said; “the emergence of criminal activities such as extortion, bribes under the name of protection fees, needs our urgent attention. These criminal activities started in this province of KwaZulu-Natal and spread to provinces such Gauteng, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. They pose a threat to personnel and are hampering economic activity. We have always been clear that this is criminality, and it should never be conflated with transformation.” We applaud the work of all stakeholders and communities that are assisting in curbing this scourge. We commend the work of law enforcement that leads to the arrest of offenders. We must all act decisively to deal with this notorious crime".

In highlighting the effect of exploitation in the industry, the Deputy Minister called on the Human Rights Commission to institute an investigation on the failure of government to investigate and report on causes of the collapse of the building in George which led to the death of no less than 34 people.

Zikalala explained that “the continued exploitation of workers within the built environment is still rife as some companies go to an extent of employing foreign nationals to avoid paying minimum wages. The tragic collapse of the building in George in May this year succinctly explains this. Of the 34 deceased victims, 11 people were Malawians, 6 Mozambicans, 4 Zimbabweans, 3 Basotho and 9 South Africans.

According to the Home Affairs report published on 16 May 2024, the department conducted 41 operations in the Garden Route District; and arrested 480 people who had no appropriate documentation to be in the country.

This exploitation undermines the progressive contribution of the sector to the overall economy and strategic priorities of economic growth and job creation.

The George incidence points to a serious violation of human rights and failure of government departments to conclude their investigations and report on this matter probably needs urgent intervention of the Human Rights Commission (HRC)”.

Zikalala also added his support to the establishment of the Office of the Engineer-General to restore the integrity of the engineering profession and improve safety and overall performance of the construction industry. He called on the industry to work together and isolate all elements hindering growth of the industry such as corruption where government officials frustrate payment of contractors to solicit bribes. He said the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will intensify Operation Rea Patala – Operation Pay on Time – to assist contractors who suffers undue payment delays by officials. He also called on the CIDB to continue with its contractor development programme and to actively support emerging contractors, in particular, women contractors to move up the CIDB Register of Contractors and address the concerns that continue to be raised by subcontractors.

