The Middle East healthcare logistics market was valued at US$ 4,510.78 million in 2023 | Astute Analytica

Middle East Healthcare Logistics Market to Reach US$ 8,670.18 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7.95%CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒,𝟓𝟏𝟎.𝟕𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is poised for substantial growth over the coming years. According to a recent market research report, the market is projected to reach a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖,𝟔𝟕𝟎.𝟏𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟗𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The Middle East region is witnessing a surge in demand for healthcare logistics due to several key factors, including advancements in medical technology, the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, and the growing need for efficient distribution networks for healthcare supplies. Additionally, government initiatives and investments in healthcare infrastructure are further fueling market growth.
The report highlights several trends contributing to the expansion of the healthcare logistics market in the Middle East. These include the rising adoption of automated and digital supply chain solutions, the increased demand for cold chain logistics, and the development of specialized transportation and storage facilities for medical products.
As the region continues to focus on improving healthcare services and infrastructure, logistics companies are expected to invest in cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. This growth presents significant opportunities for both established logistics providers and new entrants in the market.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
The market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% from 2024 to 2032.
By 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 8,670.18 million.
Factors driving market growth include technological advancements, the rising demand for cold chain logistics, and government investments in healthcare infrastructure.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Agility
Aramex
C.H. Robinson
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
DHL Logistics (Deutsche Post DHL Group)
DSV Healthcare
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
NAQEL Express
NUPCO
Proceed S.A.
SMSA Express
Tranzone
Vervo Middle East LLC
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 & 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
Services
Transportation & Freight Services
Cold Chain Logistics
Warehousing & Distribution Services
Inventory Management and Control
Order Fulfilment & Last Mile Delivery
Reverse Logistics and Waste Management
Solutions/Technology
Inventory Management
Aset Tracking
Vendor Management
Billing & Payments Management
Others
Contract Logistics
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
Pharmaceutical Products
Medical Device
Medical Equipment
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
Ambient
Refrigerated
Frozen
Cryogenic
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
Pharmacy
Healthcare Facilities
Research and Diagnostic Laboratories
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Oman
Qatar
Kuwait
Rest of Middle East
