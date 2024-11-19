InteliGems Labs Introduces Odyssey Anywhere: The Intelligent Work Assistant with Private AI

We’re thrilled to introduce Odyssey Anywhere™, a first-to-market browser AI assistant that provides a competitive edge for organisations.” — Geof Baker, CEO, Investor & Co-Founder of InteliGems® Labs

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As organisations struggle to harness the exploding volume of unstructured data while ensuring privacy and compliance, InteliGems® Labs launches Odyssey Anywhere™, the first browser-based intelligent work assistant that enables secure, private analysis of both public and proprietary information through its unique dual-pane architecture.

"We’re thrilled to introduce Odyssey Anywhere™, a first-to-market browser AI assistant that provides a competitive edge for organisations," said Geof Baker, CEO, Investor & Co-Founder of InteliGems® Labs. "Our intelligent work assistant redefines business data interaction by seamlessly integrating private and public information, delivering secure, comprehensive insights."

Key Innovations of Odyssey Anywhere™:

1. Responsible Data Access: Employs a unique dual-pane architecture that enables users to view and analyse public web content while maintaining clear source attribution through SourceSnips™ technology, ensuring transparency and proper content acknowledgment.

2. Dual-Pane View: Enables secure, simultaneous analysis of public and private data through a private AI instance. Users can analyse files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and S3 while maintaining complete control over their information.

3. Private AI Security: Utilises a dedicated small language model instance to ensure confidential data remains secure and unexposed to public AI models.

4. SourceSnips™: Provides in-line citations and source extraction to verify AI-generated results, ensuring transparency and accuracy.

5. Industry-Specific Compliance Frameworks: Supports regulated sectors such as sustainability, export control compliance, healthcare, legal, and financial services, ensuring AI results adherence to industry standards.

6. Advanced Search and RAGPlus™: Offers quick and accurate retrieval of specific content, reducing the time and effort needed to obtain precise answers.

7. Cross-Platform Queries: Allow users to interrogate various data formats - including video, audio, text, and PDFs - targeting specific files and folders without manual uploads or constraints on file size or number.

8. Instant Summarisation: Provides embedded summaries of web pages and private data for quick comprehension.

Odyssey Anywhere™ sets a new standard, offering generative AI capabilities that go beyond current knowledge discovery tools and AI co-pilots by enabling professionals to analyse unstructured public and private data in a private, efficient, and intelligent way.

About InteliGems® Labs:

InteliGems® Labs pioneers private, domain-specific AI products that deliver a competitive edge for organisations where compliance, precision, and privacy are paramount in regulated industries. Our advanced AI technology transforms unstructured data into actionable insights while our custom AI Agents boost productivity, quality, and growth.

Organisations can access Odyssey Anywhere™ immediately by visiting www.inteligems.io, scheduling a demo or contacting info@inteligems.io

