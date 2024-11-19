Coach Maureen Metzger to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maureen Metzger is a nurse with a long history of accomplishments in the healthcare industry. She has an MSN and PhD and has worked as a clinician, educator and nurse researcher. She has expertise in direct patient care, curriculum development, leading research teams, and disseminating research results. But there is something else about her you wouldn’t learn from her resume—that leadership changes, and the resulting shift in workplace culture at her last full-time job put Maureen at odds with the powers-that-be. It wasn’t anything inside her, it was the way leadership lost sight of the purpose, values and mission of the institution. Maureen was let go from what she believed was her dream job. This unexpected and unwanted event led her to clarify her purpose, reevaluate her commitment to serve, and become a coach through iPEC (Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching) training. Today Maureen is more vital than ever, with a new purpose that makes her spring out of bed full of vigor. She is a certified professional coach, with clients that all seek her out for different reasons, some related to clinical expertise or education, others to make their organizational culture more people centric. You just never know which aspects of your background will resonate with someone Maureen says.

Maureen Metzger is going to explain how this late life career change makes her an inspiration to other women on Close Up Radio . She is appearing as part of the Empowering Women Series and delights in supporting women on their journeys. Coach Maureen reminds them that limiting beliefs (such as I am too old to be impactful or my serving skills won’t translate to another workplace) keep us from achieving our dreams. In fact, helping women leverage their passion and expertise so they can live the life of their dreams, as she is doing, is a priority mission. She loves to light a fire under other women (and some men too!) with her coaching and says that coaching was a natural iteration of her calling and how she nurtured patients, mentees and students. Maureen guides women as they explore strengths and goals, discover their purpose, and bring their leadership skills to the next level.

Maureen knows that the success of any organization depends upon the quality of the relationships among the people who work there. It is all about connection. And leaders are tasked with setting the tone, of creating a sense of belongingness and inspiring people to unite around the purpose and mission of the organization. She uses case studies or stories to illustrate the impact of leaders and workplace culture on an organization’s outcomes.

“As a coach, I don’t walk in front of people and pull them along. Nor do I walk behind and push them along. Rather, I simply walk beside them, offering support and insights as they take their journey. And I always see the possibility in people.”

On the radio show, Maureen is going to delve into what makes her a role model for women and the coaching approach she takes. She says it is exciting to help others in this new space (after all the years in health and wellness) and stresses that people who go into coaching are very intentional. They will shop around for the program that draws them in the most and end up where they are meant to be. Maureen feels at home with the iPEC coaches and says Bruce D. Schneider has a philosophy that is truly aligned with her own instincts and growth mindset.

“I am so elated when I see people reconnect with their purpose and move forward. It is the same kind of connection I would forge with people in nursing, especially end-of-life care. That is such a challenging time, and I am glad to make it less difficult. I show people they are loved and cared for, and all that they desire matters.”

Maureen loves to work with clinicians and people who feel called to serve. Helping people reconnect with their purpose and (re)discover joy and meaning in their work lights her up. She also hopes to reach more women at a crossroads in their life, like she once was, and get them into “back into alignment”.

“Not too long ago, I felt at-sea. Unemployed at 60, not sure “who” I am if I am no longer a nurse researcher. Transitioning to my own business helped me rediscover my passion and my purpose. Now I’ve returned to who I am meant to be.”

Learn more about Maureen’s personal and professional journey and how to engage her as a coach in her radio show this November.

Close Up Radio will feature Maureen Metzger of Metzger Coaching in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday, November 21st at 12:00 noon EST

Listen to the Show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Maureen and her mission visit www.metzgercoaching.com

