New Survey of Federal CDOs Reveals Need for Governmentwide Guidance and Strategy in the Wake of an Emerging AI Landscape

Five Years of Progress and the Road Ahead: Insights from the 2024 Survey of Federal CDOs

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Federal Chief Data Officers (CDOs) are tackling the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution without a roadmap, according to a new joint survey by the Data Foundation , in collaboration with Deloitte , that reveals critical gaps in government-wide guidance. While CDOs report growing confidence in their evolving roles, the explosive growth of AI has created an urgent need for clearer strategic direction across federal agencies.“As technology, including recent advancements in AI, continues to rapidly evolve, a strong approach to data governance will become increasingly important,” said Adita Karkera, Chief Data Officer for Deloitte's government and public services practice. "In the years since federal CDOs were formally established, we've seen tremendous progress and maturation in the government's ability to leverage the vast amounts of data it collects to improve the business of government and outcomes for constituents. Continued support for federal data leaders will only become more critical as society ventures further into the age of AI.”Findings from the survey demonstrates the federal CDO role has expanded to include data governance for AI, and in 2024, there is continued momentum to align CDO responsibilities with supporting AI technologies. However, to effectively leverage data for AI, CDOs require more clarity in their roles and responsibilities, particularly in relation to other data and information officials.“CDOs play a foundational role in federal management and use of data, and it is encouraging to see the maturing function of the federal Chief Data Officer,” said Corinna Turbes, Director of the Center for Data Policy at the Data Foundation. “In the absence of clear guidance on CDO responsibilities, the progress federal CDOs have made is impressive. Continued support and clarity for our federal data leaders can empower them to build on this momentum and further advance the government's ability to leverage data as a strategic asset.”The report on the 2024 Federal CDO Survey, Five Years of Progress and the Road Ahead: Insights from the 2024 Survey of Federal Chief Data Officers , provides a perspective into the evolving role of CDOs in the five years since the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act formally established the position in the federal government. The Data Foundation’s annual survey supports broad understanding of the CDO community’s progress and needs to ensure the federal government is meeting evolving data needs in the face of rapidly advancing technology and innovation.Key insights from the 2024 Federal CDO Survey include:--CDOs’ priorities are expanding as CDOs make progress in achieving their missions. CDOs reported high success rates and widespread adoption of organization-data strategies. CDOs also reported a wider range in priority areas of their missions compared to 2023, with increased prioritization of improving data infrastructure, facilitating data sharing, and preparing data for implementing and advancing AI and other innovative technology.--CDOs are building data maturity and successfully implementing their missions despite declining clarity in the CDO role. In 2024, CDOs report increased confidence in achieving their mission as well as increased data maturity across their organizations. Despite clear progress and growing data maturity, CDOs reported declining clarity in responsibilities of the role in the face of outstanding Evidence Act guidance and emerging AI needs.--CDOs’ roles and responsibilities in relation to other data and innovation roles in the federal government remain unclear. Though a majority of CDOs find the CDO and CIO missions highly complementary, the reporting structure is viewed less favorably and CDOs point to a need for delineation of the CDO and CIO roles. Similarly, CDOs see missions of CAIOs as highly complementary to their own while citing potential redundancy in data and AI responsibilities.--CDOs need more coordinated data guidance and strategy across the federal enterprise. The majority of CDOs stated they need further guidance from OMB to implement key Evidence Act provisions, and report that an updated Federal Data Strategy implementation plan would help them achieve their missions.--CDOs are looking for more clarity on CDO responsibilities and expectations related to AI. There is continued momentum to align CDO responsibilities with supporting AI technologies. The vast majority of CDOs already use AI and are planning for AI next year, however, CDOs need more guidance on CDO responsibilities with AI specific to their organization.The report includes four recommendations for the CDO community, including related to clarifying CDO authorities, guidance to support responsible AI adoption, resources to demonstrate value of CDO role, and enhanced coordination to implement a cohesive, enterprise-wide strategic framework for data.The recommendations and full report on the 2024 Federal CDO Survey are available on the Data Foundation website. The Data Foundation and Deloitte will hold a virtual event to mark the launch of the report November 19 at 2:00 p.m. ET.Read the full report online: https://datafoundation.org/news/reports/490/490-Five-Years-of-Progress-and-the-Road-Ahead RSVP for the virtual event or watch a recording after the event: https://datafoundation.org/event/empowering-data-leaders-amidst-an-emerging-ai-landscape ###About the Data Foundation: The Data Foundation is a national non-profit organization that champions the use of open data and evidence-informed public policy to make society better for everyone. We are the trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country’s most pressing challenges. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.Federal CDO Survey Methods: The findings presented in this report reflect results from the Data Foundation's fifth survey of Federal Chief Data Officers, which collected data from federal department-, agency-, and bureau-level CDOs and Statistical Officials across the federal government. Participants were invited by email to complete a web-based survey in August and September 2024, with multiple rounds of non-response follow-up.

