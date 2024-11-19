Clara Stud Presents Lot 63: A Dark Angel Filly from the Exceptional Broodmare Entreat

Lot 63 Dark Angel ex Entreat

This filly exemplifies everything we aim for at Clara Stud—pedigree, physicality, and potential. She represents the best of her dam and sire, and we’re excited for her future.” — James Cloney

NEWMARKET, KILKENNY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- **Press Release****For Immediate Release****Dark Angel Filly out of Entreat to Be Offered at Tattersalls December Yearling Sale**Clara Stud is set to present a standout filly by leading sire Dark Angel, out of the proven broodmare Entreat, at the 2024 Tattersalls December Yearling Sale. Catalogued as Lot 63 , this filly is a significant opportunity for buyers seeking a yearling from one of the most accomplished families in European bloodstock.**Exceptional Pedigree**The filly is a half-sister to two Group 1 winners:- *Golden Horde* (Commonwealth Cup, G1), a young sire already producing winners.- *Camille Pissarro* (Prix Jean-Luc Lagardère, G1), a two-year-old colt who recently showcased his class on Arc Day.Entreat has also produced stakes winners such as *Exhort* (Listed Pipalong Stakes) and *Line of Departure* (Cathedral Stakes), with eight winners from nine runners to date.The filly's sire, Dark Angel, continues to solidify his reputation as one of Europe’s leading stallions, producing elite milers like *Charyn*, who secured three Group 1 victories in 2024 and will stand for €35,000 in his debut season at Haras de Montfort et Préaux. Dark Angel’s influence as a sire of racehorses and broodmares ensures this filly has a pedigree that holds both immediate racing potential and long-term breeding value.**Physical Attributes**This filly combines strength, size, and athleticism, displaying free-moving and physically powerful action. She bears a close resemblance to her half-brother *Camille Pissarro* but is notably more furnished and developed at this stage of her growth. Remarkably, she is the only filly to physically embody her dam, Entreat, showcasing traits that are likely to contribute to her future success on the racetrack.**Proven Track Record from Clara Stud**Clara Stud’s achievements include breeding Group 1 winners such as *Dream of Dreams*, who captured the Haydock Sprint Cup and Diamond Jubilee Stakes. This filly represents the farm’s continued commitment to producing elite-level performers through careful planning and investment in mares like Entreat, who has exceeded expectations as a broodmare.

