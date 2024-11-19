Limos4 Signs The Climate Pledge

Limos4 commits to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 or sooner.

BUCHS, SWITZERLAND, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Limos4 announced its commitment to The Climate Pledge. Limos4, a global provider of premium chauffeured ground transportation, is dedicated to integrating sustainability into its operations and services by enhancing environmental responsibility across all business aspects. As part of its

commitment to the environment, Limos4 actively pursues initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint while upholding its uncompromising standards of service excellence, ensuring that sustainability and quality remain integral to its operations.

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, The Climate Pledge is a commitment by companies to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 — a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050. Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:

● Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

● Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

● Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040 — a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

Limos4’s Sustainability Initiatives:

As a company deeply committed to sustainability, Limos4 is not only enhancing but actively expanding its initiatives, with a focused approach on reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency throughout its operations.

● Electric Vehicle Integration: Limos4 is introducing electric vehicles across its global fleet, significantly reducing emissions and moving toward zero emission transportation.

● Sustainability Dashboard/Reports: Clients have access to real-time CO2 tracking, offering transparency into their carbon footprint and enabling informed travel decisions.

● Sustainable Partnerships: Limos4 selects partners based on their sustainability credentials, ensuring eco-friendly practices across its supply chain.

● AI-Driven Efficiency: Limos4 employs AI technology to optimize routing and scheduling, reducing fuel consumption and operational waste, while also improving client interaction efficiency.

Limos4 Executive Quote:

“We are running out of time to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, and as a global company, we recognize our responsibility to lead by example in the transportation industry. Achieving net-zero by 2040 is a crucial step for our planet, and Limos4 is proud to join The Climate Pledge. Together, with other signatories, we will create a more sustainable future through innovation, collaboration, and collective action.” said Dr. Vojkan Tasic, CEO of Limos4.

About Limos4

Limos4 sets the gold standard in global chauffeured ground transportation, offering tailored solutions for corporate, executive and event transportation needs in over 200 cities worldwide. Driven by innovation and sustainability, Limos4 combines cutting-edge technology with a rigorous five-step quality control process to deliver a consistently seamless experience. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, prominent institutions, and high-end leisure travelers, Limos4 is known for its strong commitment to safety, efficiency, and client satisfaction. Discover more at www.limos4.com.

About The Climate Pledge

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Over 525 organizations have now signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information visit www.theclimatepledge.com.

