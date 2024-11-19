Danièle von Ballmoos is a Swiss racing driver who competes in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Suisse. Daniele’s love for motorsports was ignited during a sporty ride in her Porsche 911 Cabriolet over 10 years ago. She can become the second woman to have won The Soriano-Pedroso was a French automobile manufactured in Biarritz from 1919 until 1924. Built by two Spaniards the Marques de San Carlos de Pedroso and the Marques de Ivanrey Ricardo Soriano Sholtz von Hermensdorff, the original models were Ballot (aut Marco Antonio Soriano IV is a visionary leader who combines financial acumen, innovation, and a commitment to sustainable mobility. He is in charge of the family office Soriano Group, which has resurrected the electric motorcycle brand in premium format: Today you can buy what you really want. Go ahead and make your own motorcycle.

it is not always possible to be the best, but it is always possible to improve your own performance” — Jackie Stewart

MASSAPEQUA, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soriano Motori Corp is excited to announce the release of the 2025 racing calendar in collaboration with renowned racecar driver Daniele Von Ballmoos, who will compete in the prestigious Porsche Challenge Cup once again under the patronage of Marco Antonio Soriano IV. This partnership promises an exhilarating season ahead as both parties aim for victory.

Daniele Von Ballmoos, celebrated for his exceptional skill and competitive spirit, will be on the track, representing Soriano Motori. With a strong commitment to excellence, he is determined to reach the finish line in first place at every event throughout the season.

The 2025 season features a series of races across Europe, introducing new venues that will further challenge the drivers and showcase their talent. Soriano Motori’s dedication to racing is underscored by its outstanding support for the team and the legacy it carries in the motorsport community.

“We are thrilled to unveil the 2025 calendar and look forward to an electrifying season. Our goal, alongside Daniele, is to achieve the top spot on the podium,” said [Your Name], [Your Position] at Soriano Motori Corp. “The pro support of the Soriano Racing Legacy will be instrumental in navigating these new venues and achieving our objectives.”

The collaboration between Daniele Von Ballmoos and Soriano Motori represents a fusion of passion, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of greatness on the racetrack. Fans and followers can anticipate thrilling performances and a showcase of cutting-edge automotive technology throughout the season.

For the detailed calendar and updates on Daniele Von Ballmoos’s progress in the Porsche Challenge Cup, please visit [website URL] or follow us on our social media channels.

ABOUT SORIANO RACING LEGACY

Soriano Motori has a rich and storied history in racing that reflects its commitment to performance, innovation, and automotive excellence. Here are some key highlights of Soriano's racing history:

Early Foundations

Origins: Soriano Motori was founded with a passion for motorsport and engineering excellence. The brand embraced the performance ethos early on, laying a groundwork for future racing endeavors.

Competitive Participation

Motorsport Involvement: Soriano Motori quickly established itself in various competitive racing formats, including run-offs, endurance races, and international competitions. The vehicles are engineered with a focus on high-performance capabilities and advanced aerodynamics.

Rally Racing: Soriano made a name for itself in rally racing, participating in prestigious events and showcasing the durability and agility of its vehicles in diverse terrains and conditions.

Technological Innovation

Engineering Advancements: Over the years, Soriano Motori has focused on integrating cutting-edge technology in its race cars. This includes advancements in aerodynamics, lightweight materials, and high-performance engines, which have been pivotal in enhancing the competitive edge of its vehicles.

Driver Training Programs: The brand emphasizes the importance of driver skill development. Soriano has established training programs that leverage state-of-the-art simulators and real-world track experience to prepare its drivers for race day.

Building a Legacy

Success in Competitions: Soriano vehicles have achieved numerous victories in various categories and championships, helping to build a strong legacy in the racing community. The brand's commitment to excellence has positioned it as a respected competitor within the automotive racing sphere.

Collaboration with Renowned Brands: Partnering with industry leaders, including Porsche, has further amplified Soriano's presence in competitive racing. These collaborations facilitate knowledge exchange, technological development, and participation in prestigious racing series like the European Porsche Challenge Cup.

Recent Developments

Focus on Sustainability: In line with the evolving landscape of motorsport, Soriano is increasingly focusing on sustainability, exploring eco-friendly technologies, and alternative fuel options in its racing vehicles.

Community Engagement: Soriano Motori also strives to engage with motorsport enthusiasts and the broader community through events, exhibitions, and partnerships, promoting not only its vehicles but also a passion for motorsport culture.

Future Ambitions

Expanding Racing Calendar: Soriano aims to expand its racing calendar further, participating in more international competitions and fostering the growth of its racing division.

Continued Legacy: With each season, Soriano Motori seeks to not only enhance its competitive presence but also to inspire the next generation of drivers and automotive engineers who share a passion for speed, innovation, and competition.

Through its deep-rooted history in racing, Soriano Motori has cultivated a legacy that is synonymous with performance, technological advancement, and a relentless pursuit of excellence on the track.

The Scuderia Porsche-Soriano 2025-2026 starts its engines

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.