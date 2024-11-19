ASEAN Refrigerated Truck Market Poised for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach US$ 3.73 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica
The market, encompassing aftermarket refrigeration systems and telematics services, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.07% from 2024 to 2032.CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, which includes aftermarket refrigeration systems and telematics services, was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟑𝟔𝟐.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. This dynamic market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating it will reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟕𝟐𝟖.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟎𝟕% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The surge in demand for refrigerated trucks in Southeast Asia is driven by the region’s growing food and pharmaceutical sectors, which require reliable and efficient cold chain logistics to transport perishable goods. The integration of advanced refrigeration technology and telematics services is enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing fuel consumption, and ensuring the integrity of temperature-sensitive products.
Key trends driving market growth include the increasing adoption of IoT-based telematics solutions that provide real-time tracking and monitoring of temperature conditions, alongside rising demand for aftermarket refrigeration systems in both new and existing trucks. Additionally, improvements in regulatory standards and the growing emphasis on sustainability and energy-efficient solutions are further contributing to the market's expansion.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑): US$ 1,362.5 million
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐): US$ 3,728.3 million
𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐): 12.07%
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬: Expansion of the food and pharmaceutical sectors, advancements in refrigeration technology, adoption of telematics, and a focus on energy efficiency.
As demand for refrigerated transportation continues to rise, the ASEAN refrigerated truck market is expected to see substantial investment, technological innovation, and increased competition among industry players. The market's growth is reflective of broader global trends in supply chain management and the increasing importance of maintaining the quality of perishable goods throughout their journey.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Refrigerated Truck Rental Players
Penske Corp
Hertz Corp
ZeusQencana
Lalamove
MGM Bosco Logistics
Success Frozen
Rentalorry
Systematic Air Conditioning Pte Ltd
U-COOL Refrigeration LLC
Enterprise Truck Rental
Other Prominent Players
Refrigerated Truck Players
Carrier Transicold.
Bernard KRONE Holding SE & Co. KG
China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd Great Dane LLC
Hyundai Translead. Inc.
Kgel Trailer GmbH & Co.KG.
Lamberet SAS
Schmitz Cargobull AG
Thermo King
Wabash National
Other Prominent Players
Telematics Service Players
Arvento
Atlanta Telematics
Sensel Telematics
Geotab
Tata Motors
Tracko Bit
Teltonika
Intangles
Intellishift
Linxup
Fleetio
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Vehicle
Insulated Truck
Chiller Conversion Truck
Semi-Freezer Truck
Full-Freezer Truck
Frozen Refrigerated and Reefer
Truck
Multimodal Temperature
Container
Atmosphere Controlled
Container
Others
Truck Refrigeration System
Parts & Spares
Telematics Control Unit
Services
Rental Services
Post Purchase Services (Repair & Maintenance)
Telematics Services (Data Based Services)
Location Tracking
Temperature Monitoring
Fuel Monitoring
Vehicle Performance
Driver Monitoring
Driver License Card Read
Telephone Support
Route Optimization
Safety Evaluation
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲
Less than 1.5 Tons
1.5 - 10 Tons
10-20 Tons
More than 20 Tons
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
ICE
EV
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞
Frozen (Below -15℃)
Chilled (-5 - 5℃)
Dry (10 - 20℃)
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
Food and Beverage
Frozen Food
Chilled Food
Others
Retail
Pharmaceuticals
Transportation
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
Singapore
Thailand
Vietnam
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of ASEAN
