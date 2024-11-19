Global Plastic Injection Molding Machines Market Set to Reach $12.28 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at $𝟕.𝟔𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is anticipated to witness robust growth, reaching a market size of $𝟏𝟐.𝟐𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, expanding at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟔𝟑% during the forecast period 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Plastic injection molding machines are a cornerstone of modern manufacturing, offering efficiency, precision, and scalability in producing high-quality plastic products. Industries such as automotive, packaging, electronics, and healthcare are driving demand, thanks to the versatility and reliability of these machines.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬
The plastic injection molding machines markets is shifting toward all-electric machines at an unprecedented rate. Energy efficiency, precision, and sustainability have become the driving forces in this transition. In comparison to hydraulic machines, all-electric models boast up to 70% energy savings, lower noise levels, and better repeated reliability. This technology can maintain a repeatability of +/- 0.1mm, which translates to consistent quality across parts and less waste from scrapped materials. The global demand for all-electric machines has surged and is expected to reach $4.48 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 57.5%. As they continue being adopted across automotive, medical and consumer goods industries.
Nypro is a key player in the global contract manufacturing and they’ve been quick to hop aboard the electric machine train in the plastic injection molding machines market. Investing heavily into these new products has paid off for them so far with claims that energy consumption dropped by half while productivity increased by 20%. Meanwhile Tessy Plastics has over one hundred electric machines installed across their New York facilities alone as of now. They cite improved preciseness, faster cycle times, reduced maintenance requirements as some benefits worth mentioning while also noting the reduced carbon footprint since adopting this technology. With more companies catching on expect these sustainable advancements to keep shaping the industry's future in plastic manufacturing.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Increasing emphasis on recyclable plastics and energy-efficient production techniques.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Integration of Industry 4.0, automation, and real-time monitoring in injection molding systems.
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬: Rapid industrialization and urbanization fueling adoption in regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America.
The growth trajectory reflects the essential role plastic injection molding machines play in meeting global manufacturing demands, particularly in lightweight components, durable consumer goods, and eco-friendly packaging solutions.
For businesses aiming to stay ahead, understanding these evolving dynamics will be critical in harnessing the market's full potential.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Arburg GmbH & Co. KG
Borche North America Inc.
Chen Hsong Holdings Limited
Dongshin Hydraulic Co. Ltd.
Dr. Boy GmbH & Co. KG
Engel Austria GmbH
Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd.
Haitian International Holdings Limited
Hillenbrabd, Inc.
Husky Injection Molding Systems
Krauss Maffei Group
Shibaura Machine Co Ltd.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
The Japan Steel Works
Ube Industries, Ltd.
Other Prominent players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Electric
Hydraulic
Hybrid
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
0-200 Ton Force
201-500 Ton Force
Above 500 Ton Force
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
Vertical Injection Molding Machines
Horizontal Injection Molding Machines
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬
Ultrasonic Welding
Pad Printing
Silk Screen
Job Assembly
Hot Plate Welding
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
Direct
Distributor
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
Automotive
Electronics and Telecommunication
Healthcare
Packaging
Aerospace
Food & Beverage
Construction
Consumer Goods
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
