Café Tresor: India’s AI enabled service provider has its foot prints established now in the United States

Café Tresor launches AI-powered Primee in the US, revolutionizing dining with virtual assistants for menu customization, faster service, and enhanced efficiency

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Café Tresor, an AI enabled Apple premium service centre powered by Tresor Systems, delivers an immersive service experience with ‘Alisha’ a uniquely designed customer service assistant which is fuelled by latest AI Deep Learning and enhanced AI Capabilities. The centre is running successfully for over 8 years in the capital of India, Delhi.

Once customer is registered with Alisha, Alisha ensures an agent is available in stipulated time for faster checkouts. Designed with cutting edge technologies Alisha is equipped with Speech Recognition, Computer Vision, Voice-to-Text and Text-to-Voice, which enables the cognitive engagement with the customers. Apple customers can avail this premium service in the form of an AI based concierge that manages the customer waiting time, service efficiency and overall customer experience.

Tresor Systems, one of India’s largest retail chain operators for Apple and Dyson, has been consistent in riding the AI wave under the aegis of café tresor and has now come up with another AI-enabled service for restaurants named Primee. In the dynamic realm of the restaurant industry, where every minute counts, finding innovative ways to streamline operations and boost productivity is paramount. One such innovation that has gained significant traction is the utilization of virtual AI assistants in this domain.

With Tresor, having its foot prints established now in the United States, Primee recently went live exclusively for users in the region. The website Primee.ai helps users explore the world of food and drinks. With Primee, you can discover new ingredients, dishes, cuisines, and restaurants based on your preferences and desires. Restaurants can utilise primee to enhance the menu options and new restaurant chains and design menu according to the regional taste.

The food and beverage industry has seen a massive increase in technological advances over the last decade. Brands are leading the way in using technology to optimize their business; intelligent machines are now commonly used to search volumes of data in seconds, enable faster checkouts and even engage with customers. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the most sought-after technology among retail service providers to achieve this objective.

“By harnessing the expertise of Primee, restaurant owners can enhance efficiency, drive growth, and elevate the overall dining experience for their customers. As the restaurant industry continues to evolve, embracing the assistance of virtual professionals is key to staying ahead of the curve and thriving in a competitive landscape”, said Shaurya Seth, Creative Technologist, Tresor.

This service is open for customers in US as of now. The entire idea is to enhance the customer experience by letting them take suggestions from Primee to order food and thus reduce the waiting time and bring efficiency in service.

“Primee represents a breakthrough in food technology, with use of a large language model it hosts data for over 15,000 menu options. By balancing creativity with accuracy through advanced prompt engineering, it revolutionizes how AI supports culinary decisions”, said Prashant Jain, Data Scientist, Tresor.

Primee has been designed with focus on full customisation as per the requirement of restaurants. It can fully integrate with existing restaurant apps, giving customers more ways to interact with restaurants. It can be utilised for Order Placement, Payment Processing, Reservation Management and answering FAQ’s as well. This technology has the potential to reshape the future of the food industry, driving innovation and efficiency in ways previously limited to human expertise.

The future of the restaurant industry is digital, and virtual assistants are leading the way. Restaurants that embrace this AI-powered technology now will be well-positioned for success in the increasingly tech-driven world of food service. It's clear that virtual restaurant assistants are no longer optional - they're essential for thriving in the industry's future.

