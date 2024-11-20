Key Driver Shaping the Distribution Board Market in 2024: Increasing Electricity Demands Fuels The Industry

Distribution Board Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The distribution board market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The distribution board market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $6.54 billion in 2023 to $7.08 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth observed in the past can be attributed to factors such as urbanization and infrastructure development, electrification initiatives, trends in industrialization, adherence to safety and regulatory standards, changes in energy consumption patterns, and increased market competition and innovation.

How Big Is the Global Distribution Board Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The distribution board market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $9.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth is driven by factors such as upgrades to electrical grids, evolving building standards, the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, global market expansion, and shifting customer needs. Key trends during the forecast period include the digitalization and development of smart infrastructure, technological advancements, increased demand for renewable energy, modular and compact designs, and the rise of industrial automation.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Distribution Board Market?

The growing demand for electricity is anticipated to drive the expansion of the distribution board market in the upcoming years. Electricity, a form of energy transmitted via wires, is essential for heating, lighting, and powering machines. With rising household incomes, the electrification of transportation and heating systems, as well as the growing need for digitally connected devices and air conditioning, electricity demand is expected to increase further. The distribution board (DB) plays a crucial role in supplying electrical power within a building. The primary supply cable enters the board and is then directed to the breakers, which distribute the power to various circuits.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Distribution Board Market Share?

Major companies operating in the distribution board market report are Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Fujitsu General Limited, Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Eaton Corporation plc, Delta Electronics Inc., Legrand, Meba Electric Enterprises Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Distribution Board Market Size?

Firms in the distribution board market are developing innovative products to maintain their market presence. A board connector system is a solution designed to connect printed circuit boards (PCBs) both electrically and mechanically.

How Is the Global Distribution Board Market Segmented?

1) By Voltage: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage

2) By Mounting: Flush Mounting, Surface Mounting

3) By End-User: Transmission And Distribution Utilities, Manufacturing And Process Industries, Commercial And Residential Infrastructure, Other End-Users

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Distribution Board Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the distribution board market in 2023. The regions covered in the distribution board global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Distribution Board Market?

A distribution board, also referred to as a panel board, breaker panel, or electric panel, is a component of an electrical distribution system that divides the flow of electrical power into multiple channels, providing each circuit with a protective fuse or circuit breaker within a single unit.

The Distribution Board Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Distribution Board Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Distribution Board Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into distribution board market size, distribution board global market drivers and trends, distribution board global market major players, distribution board competitors' revenues, distribution board global market positioning, and distribution board market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

