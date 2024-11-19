Remarkable cultural celebration of the Yemeni Orchestra at the King Fahad Cultural Centre in Riyadh Saudi Ministry of Culture Celebrates Yemeni Orchestra in Riyadh The evening featured a vibrant showcase of Yemeni musical and cultural heritage This celebration underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange and collaboration

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, hosted a remarkable cultural celebration of the Yemeni Orchestra at the King Fahad Cultural Centre in Riyadh. The event was attended by His Excellency Rakan Altouq, Assistant Minister of Culture and His Excellency Moammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism.The evening featured a vibrant showcase of Yemeni musical and cultural heritage, blending traditional melodies with contemporary compositions. Notorious Yemeni artists delivered captivating performances that highlighted the abundant musical traditions of Aden, Sana’a and Hadramout, alongside Saudi musicians in a collaborative show of both nations shared cultural legacies.The program, conducted by famed Yemeni composer, Mohamed Al-Ghoom, took place over two 45-minute sets. Captivating audiences, the first segment opened with the lively rhythms of Mizmar Al-Habish, followed by beloved songs such as Nabdh Al-Madhy and Ma Alina. While the second segment began with Amwaj Alliqa, transitioning seamlessly into the songs that trailed including the Yemeni Medley and Ghaddar Allayl. The celebrations concluded with a medley of Saudi songs, comprising of classics such as Watani AlHabeeb and Anta Malek. The show closed with a heartfelt rendition of Yemen’s national anthem, Watan.In addition to the musical performances, the event featured activities organized by the Music Commission, one of 11 sector specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture. Attendees explored exhibitions that showcased traditional musical instruments such as the oud, qanun and simsimiyya. The commission’s participation also featured the Saudi Music Memory initiative, which documents and preserves the Kingdom’s musical history up to the mid-1980’s and the Saudi Trouq initiative with musical performances blending traditional instruments from Saudi Arabia and Yemen. The International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH) further enhanced the evening with a photographic exhibition showcasing their efforts in preserving heritage.This celebration underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange and collaboration. By highlighting the abundant heritage of both nations, the event further strengthened cultural ties and offered a unique musical experience that celebrated their shared heritage and bond.

