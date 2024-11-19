Cultural industries statistics 2023

MACAU, November 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that in 2023, a total of 2,866 organisations were operating in the four domains of the cultural industries in Macao (namely "Digital media", "Creative design", "Cultural exhibitions & performances" and "Art collection"), representing a year-on-year increase of 112. In addition, number of persons engaged (13,976) rose by 15.3%. With the SAR Government’s continuous effort to promote the development of the cultural industries, coupled with the gradual recovery of the local economy, total Service Receipts grew substantially, up by 47.9% year-on-year to MOP 8.72 billion. When compared to 2019, a growth of 10.0% was recorded (MOP 7.93 billion in 2019). Gross Value Added that reflects the industry's contribution to the economy went up by 24.5% to MOP 2.90 billion.

All domains of the cultural industries saw significant increase in Service Receipts in 2023. In particular, Service Receipts of "Digital media", which accounted for the largest share (43.3%), rose by 23.0% year-on-year to MOP 3.78 billion, while Gross Value Added (MOP 1.29 billion) decreased by 4.8% given higher operating costs. "Creative design" came next (28.3% of total), with Service Receipts expanding by 22.6% to MOP 2.47 billion, of which Service Receipts of "Design to production/distribution" involving Macao brands (MOP 37.1 million) surged by 77.7%. Gross Value Added of "Creative design" was MOP 843.3 million, up by 21.2% year-on-year.

In view of a notable rise in the number of concerts held in Macao, Service Receipts (MOP 2.35 billion) and Gross Value Added (MOP 755.3 million) of "Cultural exhibitions & performances" soared by 214.6% and 187.7% year-on-year respectively, with its proportion in total Service Receipts climbing by 14.3 percentage points to 27.0%. Lastly, Service Receipts (MOP 125.8 million) of "Art collection" (1.4% of total) grew by 85.1% driven by art sales, whereas Gross Value Added (MOP 19.2 million) decreased by 12.8% year-on-year due to the increases in purchase of goods and operating expenses.

Cultural Industries Statistics are compiled in accordance with the statistical framework established based on the Policy Framework for the Development of Cultural Industries (2014-2019) of the Macao Special Administrative Region. In 2023, DSEC conducted numerous thematic surveys in the four domains of the cultural industries, i.e. "Digital media", "Creative design", "Cultural exhibitions & performances" and "Art collection". Survey results and data from other relevant industry surveys were combined to calculate the contribution of the cultural industries to the economy of Macao.