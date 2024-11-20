Key Driver In The Digital Signage Market Growth 2024-2033: Rise In High-Resolution Displays

Digital Signage Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The digital signage market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $30.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The digital signage market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $20.58 billion in 2023 to $22.15 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth can be attributed to higher retail and advertising spending, improved customer experiences, the shift from traditional to digital displays, and more cost-effective communication methods.

How Big Is the Global Digital Signage Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The digital signage market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $30.56 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This growth is driven by factors such as the rise of smart cities, the growing need for real-time information, a focus on employee communication, and expansion in the transportation and hospitality sectors. Key trends during the forecast period include integration with mobile devices, the use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), touchless and gesture-based interfaces, personalized content through data integration, and multi-channel integration.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Digital Signage Market?

The growing demand for 4K and 8K resolution displays is a key factor driving the expansion of the digital signage market. Resolution refers to the number of pixels on the screen in both horizontal and vertical directions. The increasing demand for higher resolutions, larger TVs with advanced display technologies that offer more realistic images, improved image quality, and enhanced viewing experiences is fueling the need for 4K and 8K resolution screens. The display resolution ensures clear and easily readable images. These high-resolution displays are commonly installed in stadiums, retail stores, museums, theaters, and planetariums, with optimal viewing distances for different resolutions.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Digital Signage Market Share?

Major companies operating in the digital signage market report are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Delta Electronics Inc., Navori Labs SA, Scala Inc.



What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Digital Signage Market Size?

Companies in the digital signage market are concentrating on developing advanced technological solutions to enhance their market position. These technological advancements help make digital signage more dynamic, interactive, efficient, and versatile, thereby broadening its application potential and fueling ongoing market growth.

How Is the Global Digital Signage Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Standalone Display, Video Wall

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Location: Indoor, Outdoor

4) By End User: Retail, Education, Healthcare, Corporate, Stadium, Government, Other End Users

North America: The Leading Region in the Digital Signage Market

North America was the largest region in the digital signage market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital signage global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Digital Signage Market?

Digital signage is an electronic display that shows television programs, menus, information, advertisements, and various other messages.

The Digital Signage Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Digital Signage Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Digital Signage Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into digital signage market size, digital signage market drivers and trends, digital signage global market major players, digital signage competitors' revenues, digital signage global market positioning, and digital signage market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

