CDF ACT 2023 PENALTIES The Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023 was passed by Parliament on 22 December 2023 and came into commencement/enforcement on the […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.