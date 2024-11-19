North West Office of the Premier on opening of China-African Precious Metals Company plant

The China-African Precious Metals Company has recently opened a newly refurbished gold processing plant at Orkney in the City of Matlosana Local Municipality, in North West.

The plant which was resuscitated at a tune of over two hundred million, forms part of the company’s two-billion-rand investment at its Orkney operations in the province.

The official opening of the plant was attended by Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, Premier of the North West, Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi, Executive Mayor of City of Matlosana Local Municipality, Councilor Fikile Mahlope and former Acting Premier Nono Maloyi.

Premier Mokgosi maintains this investment which will create close to four thousand work opportunities for locals is a culmination of government’s investment initiatives aimed at addressing the scourge of unemployment and poverty in the province.

“This means all our investment initiatives from the sixth to the seventh administration were not in vain. Moreover, our ongoing efforts to lure investments and address the scourge of unemployment and poverty is yielding desired results particularly in economically depressed communities like this one” said Premier Mokgosi.

More investments commitments are trickling in as the much-anticipated gas to power project in the same municipality will be announced before the end of the year.

“Over and above this project, on the 28th of this month we will be meeting with a delegation of business people from the Henan province of China led by the Ambassador to engage on various investment opportunities in mining, tourism and agriculture, which are mainly the three economic drivers of the province” maintained Premier Mokgosi.

Premier Mokgosi further says these investment commitments come at a time when the province has recorded sixty-nine thousand job opportunities in the third quarter of 2024.

He maintains these efforts serve as a glimmer of hope in the province’s ongoing endeavours to create various socio-economic opportunities for the people of North West.

For enquiries, contact:

Mr Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510/ 082 450 7842

E -mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Mr Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

