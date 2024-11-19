Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa provides update on finalisation of IRP (2023) and Eskom KRN Rollout Programme, 20 Nov

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy will host a media briefing on Wednesday, 20 November 2024. The Minister will be providing an update on the finalisation of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) (2023).

The IRP serves as South Africa's electricity generation energy mix roadmap, outlining the nation's strategy to achieve energy security. Additionally, the Minister will give an update on Eskom’s prepaid metering Key Revision Number (KRN) Rollover Programme.

The programme is designed to ensure the continued functionality and security of prepaid electricity meters.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 20 November 2024

Time: 08:00 for an 08:30 start

Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria

Members of the media wishing to attend are requested to RSVP by sending the following details (Name, Surname, ID number, and Media House) to Kutlwano Huma at Kutlwano.Huma@dmre.gov.za and Johannes Mokobane at Johannes.Mokobane@dmre.gov.za by 15:00 on Tuesday, 19 November 2024.

For media enquires, please contact:

Tsakane Khambane

Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity and Energy

Cell: 082 084 5566

E-mail: Tsakane.khambane@dmre.gov.za

