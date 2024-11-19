Deputy President Paul Mashatile participates at Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, 20 Nov

On behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of SADC Heads of State and Government, in Harare, Capital City of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The Summit will, amongst others, receive an update on the security situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and also consider a report carried out on SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), as well as review the mandate to inform the future of the Mission before it expires on 14 December 2024.

South Africa, through its participation and contribution to the SADC Mission in the DRC, continues to play an important role in efforts to bring about peace and security in the SADC region.

The Summit will be preceded by the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit Plus SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) to be held in the morning of 20 November 2024.

The Extra Ordinary Summit will commence at 17h00 (SAST).

Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President on 066 195 8840.

