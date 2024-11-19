Social Security Agency holds awareness drive about Covid-19 SRD grant fraud and Identity theft, 23 Nov

Mpumalanga -South African Social Security Agency [SASSA] is on the heels of fraudsters to empower social grants beneficiaries and the public at large through a special Integrated Registration Outreach Programme [ICROP]. This programme will assist in educating and curb fraudulent activities engulfed by the Covid-19 SRD grant [R370].

To also motivate those outside the grant system to check if their Identity numbers have not been fraudulently misused. The Agency is targeting Shopping complexes, police stations, clinics, taxi ranks and other areas of community convergence. SASSA is aiming to instill a sense of vigilance and to disturb the fraudsters on their tracks, who are out there targeting vulnerable social grants potential recipients and beneficiaries.

During this outreach people will be assisted with status checks, change of mobile numbers and Identity biometric verification.

To witness this service delivery model, the media is invited as follows:

Venue: Emalahleni [Kwaguqa Shopping Complex] and Nkomazi(Mzinti Community hall).

Time: 08:00

Date: 23 November 2024

For more information contact toll free during working days/hours [0800 60 10 11], Whatsapp [082 046 8553].

Enquiries:

Mr. Senzeni Ngubeni,

SASSA Mpumalanga Spokesperson.

Tel: 013 754 9367

Cell: 072 763 6114.

E-mail: senzenin@sassa.gov.za

