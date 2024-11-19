Forward Thinking: A Message from the President

I can hardly remember a busier or more dynamic time in Gonzaga’s history than this past year, with decisive action on commitments of the Strategic Plan and memorable celebrations with our constituents. The momentum propels us forward to continue offering a worldclass Jesuit education.

Each spring, the concluding event of every academic year is, of course, commencement, and this past spring Gonzaga celebrated the accomplishments of nearly 2,000 newly minted alumni across three ceremonies. The celebration of our University’s undergraduates held special meaning: The Class of 2024 was constituted of students who began their journeys at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when so many businesses (including universities) closed their doors or operated solely via distance technology. As an institution we were proud to be a bit of an outlier: continuing to provide our students as close to the same experience they would have outside of the largest global pandemic in recent memory. Those students and their families who made the difficult choice to start, or continue, their path at Gonzaga during those challenging months will remain forever close to my heart.

In the days following commencement 2024, nearly 300 alumni and friends gathered in Italy to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Gonzaga in Florence, as well as the dedication of the beautiful memorial fountain and courtyard made possible by major benefaction from the family of Trustee Emeritus Angelo and Phyllis Mozilo (including Christy Larsen, chair of the Board of Trustees). Phyllis and Angelo were unfailing supporters of Gonzaga in Florence, and their children continue to support the program whose campus bears their family name. This flagship study abroad program – one of the oldest and best-known in Florence – continues to inspire and engage students in an immersive experience so popular that we now dream of expanding this campus.

In July, the Spokane community celebrated the dedication of an important addition for Gonzaga baseball, the Scott and Liz Morris Family Indoor Training Facility. This new building includes a clubhouse locker room named for coach Danny Evans, who was a huge advocate for the facility and tragically passed away in 2022. This baseball facility represents only the latest of several significant campus projects and initiatives to which the Morrises have been major benefactors.

As we focus on the needs of the future, we eagerly await the opening of a 90-bed residence hall for second-year students, Mantua Hall, in January. A part of a new sophomore village, this is the first in a sequence of new residential spaces to replace aged facilities and increase campus housing for undergraduates.

Gonzaga’s efforts around climate action, inclusive excellence, academic program growth (especially in STEM) and research have taken flight in partnership with individuals and organizations across Spokane, the Inland Northwest, and beyond. All of these, and many more, are indicative of the University’s futureforward focus. It is impossible to share all the vast accomplishments which have occurred in the span of just one year – and to adequately thank those whose support made it all possible. The continued generosity of donors who believe in Gonzaga’s Mission truly delivers the innovation and creativity necessary to continue offering a quality Jesuit education in today’s challenging higher education landscape.

Thank you for your interest, your insight, your investment, and the inspiration you provide to generations of Zags.

Ad majorem Dei gloriam,

Thayne M. McCulloh, D. Phil.



President