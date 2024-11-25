A New Book about Bill Streetman's Escape from the Prison of Obesity and Lifestyle Transition Utilizing Gastric Bypass

Simple, not Easy - by Bill Streetman

The story of Bill's 240-pound weight loss and an outline others can utilize to plan a lifestyle transition and an escape from their prison of obesity.

You cannot create a new healthy lifestyle, which involves modifying your body, mind, and spirit, by utilizing the same emotional makeup that led you to obesity.” — Bill Streetman

WESTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Simple... not Easy: Escaping the Prison of Obesity," a new book on Inspiring Lifestyle Transformation and Weight Loss. (Available at Amazon https://a.co/d/brk68bZ .)WHS-NewLife is thrilled to announce the release of "Simple... not Easy: Escaping the Prison of Obesity," a compelling new book by Bill Streetman. This educational and motivational narrative details Streetman's transformative journey of losing 240 pounds after undergoing weight loss surgery and maintaining that weight loss for 14 years. Offering both an inspiring personal story and a practical guide, the book encourages and shows readers how to craft their own personalized approach to weight loss and health improvement."Bill knows how to reach both the head and the heart of the reader with this treasure trove of a book. Filled with remarkable information, this book is light years beyond 'just another person's WLS story," states Dr. Connie Stapleton, PhD; "I highly recommend it."Bill's journey from obesity to wellness is both relatable and inspiring, making it a must-read for anyone struggling with weight management and personal transformation.Vern Vincent, Inventor of the Lap-Band, says, "I found Bill's stories of learned lessons to be very realistic and practical. His examples provide motivation and inspiration. I highly recommend this book for anyone looking to make a lifestyle transition, especially for any weight loss surgery patient."Key Benefits of "Simple... not Easy":• Inspiration and Motivation: Discover the power of personal transformation through Bill's engaging storytelling and motivational quotes.• Practical Guidance: Follow a structured process to manage lifestyle transitions based on proven strategies and personal experiences.• Personalized Approach: Learn how to create your own mission, vision, and values to overcome barriers and achieve weight loss goals.• Comprehensive Insight: Gain a deeper understanding of the weight loss journey and the challenges and triumphs that come with lifestyle transition.• Empowerment to Change: Get inspired to embrace a healthier lifestyle and rediscover passions through resilience and self-help strategies.Readers can track their journey and share their experiences with Bill and others at the book website, www.SimpleNotEasyBook.com . Each chapter includes tools and resources, including an accountability assessment, to help readers manage their journey."Simple... not Easy: Escaping the Prison of Obesity" is available now in paperback, hardback, and Kindle formats. It is available at Amazon - https://a.co/d/brk68bZ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -About Bill Streetman (the Author):Bill Streetman is not just an author—he's a beacon of hope and determination whose life story exemplifies the triumph of personal will over daunting challenges. As a dedicated board member of the Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America (WLSFA), he is deeply committed to supporting individuals on their weight loss journeys, offering personal empathy and professional guidance.Bill's accolades include being named the USA's 2017 Male BariAthlete of the Year, a testament to his incredible transformation and athletic achievements—many of which involve pedaling a bike across the country. This honor underscores his belief that anyone, with the right mindset and dedication, can transform their life in remarkable ways.His inspiring leadership and relatable storytelling mark him as the perfect guide for anyone ready to embark on a path of health and wellness. Bill has a unique ability to connect with readers, sharing insights drawn from his own vast experiences and challenges. His narrative is as informative as it is entertaining, and he might even crack a joke or two along the way to lighten the journey. A seasoned speaker and motivator, Bill combines expertise with empathy, making every reader feel understood and empowered. His firsthand experiences bring authenticity and hope for those ready to start or continue their transformational journey.Bill can be reached at: bill@whs-newlife.com- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -WHS-NewLife LLC represents Bill Streetman's writing, broadcasting, speaking, and lecturing efforts and publishes his manuscripts.To schedule a talk/speech, a book review, podcast guesting, or other personal interaction, please contact us at:info@whs-newlife.com. WHS-NewLife - 8720 Orion Place - STE 380 - Columbus, OH 43081

