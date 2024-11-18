Lisa L. Lambert Appointed as U.S. Trustee for the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas

Lisa L. Lambert has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland as the U.S. Trustee for the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas (Region 6) effective today. Lambert replaces Kevin M. Epstein, who filled the Region 6 role in an interim capacity and who continues to serve as the U.S. Trustee for the Southern and Western Districts of Texas (Region 7).

Lambert joined the U.S. Trustee Program (USTP) in 1998 as a trial attorney in the field office in Tyler, Texas. She has since served the USTP in a variety of capacities. After three years in three of the USTP’s New York offices, Lambert returned to Texas in 2009 as a trial attorney in the Dallas field office, and she has served as the Assistant U.S. Trustee in charge of that office since 2012. In addition to her extensive service to the USTP, Lambert has held several leadership positions in the Federal Bar Association’s bankruptcy section, and she coached oral advocacy and briefing skills to Texas Tech University law students competing in the Duberstein Bankruptcy Moot Court Competition for more than a decade.

Lambert received a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law. After law school, she clerked for Chief Bankruptcy Judge Houston Abel for the Eastern District of Texas and worked at a boutique law firm focused on bankruptcy.

The Executive Office for U.S. Trustees made the announcement.

The USTP’s mission is to promote the integrity and efficiency of the bankruptcy system for the benefit of all stakeholders – debtors, creditors and the public. The USTP consists of 21 regions with 89 field offices nationwide and an Executive Office in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the USTP at www.justice.gov/ust.