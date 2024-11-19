Fetal & Neonatal Care Equipment Market anticipated to reach US$13.332 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.71%

The global fetal & neonatal care equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% from US$9.705 billion in 2025 to US$13.332 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global fetal & neonatal care equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$13.332 billion by 2030.Fetal and neonatal care equipment is a range of medical equipment utilized to monitor and treat unborn babies amid pregnancy and newborns after birth, especially those who are premature or ill. This equipment incorporates ultrasound machines for fetal improvement evaluation, Dopplers for fetal heartbeat detection, incubators for temperature monitoring, ventilators for breathing support, phototherapy units for jaundice treatment, pulse oximeters for oxygen levels measurement, IV lines for fluids and medicines, as well as feeding tubes for nourishment. The market for this equipment is driven by components such as rising untimely births, expanded pre-birth care mindfulness, and headways in restorative innovation.The market is predicted to develop due to variables such as rising premature births, rising mindfulness in developing nations, and expanded NICU admissions. Premature births need specialized equipment for observation and treatment, leading to growing demand for incubators and ventilators. Many country's government policies to improve newborn child mortality rates moreover fuel market development. Progressions in neonatal care have led to more premature and critically ill newborns surviving, expanding the necessity for advanced monitoring equipment. Technological progressions in fetal and neonatal care devices make them more effective, user-friendly, and convenient, profiting hospitals and possibly contributing to home-based monitoring equipment.The market is developing with the launch of modern advanced equipment and improvement in technological progression, for instance, in January 2024, Butterfly Network, a digital health company, acquired FDA clearance for its Butterfly iQ3 handheld point-of-care ultrasound system, stamping the third cycle of the world's first semiconductor-based single-probe, whole-body ultrasound device system.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fetal-and-neonatal-care-equipment-market Based on the type, the global fetal & neonatal care equipment market is classified into fetal care and neonatal care. Neonatal care is contributing majorly due to higher equipment needs, rising premature births, and innovative progressions in neonatal care. Neonatal care requires a more extensive range of equipment, including incubators, ventilators, and monitoring machinery. Technological progressions in neonatal care may lead to the advancement of more specialized and expensive gear, encouraging boosting market share. Fetal care, on the other hand, is progressively picking up ground due to rising awareness, and the adoption of modern technologies such as non-invasive prenatal testing.Based on the product, the global fetal & neonatal care equipment market is divided into monitors, treatment equipment, and diagnostic equipment. The monitoring equipment section is anticipated to encounter development due to the expanding demand for persistent checking of vital signs, early detection of complications, and technological progressions. Treatment equipment, such as incubators, and phototherapy units, is additionally anticipated to develop due to rising NICU admissions and focus on making strides in survival rates for premature and critically ill newborns.Based on the end-user, the global market of fetal & neonatal care equipment is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and research centers. Hospitals are anticipated to proceed in driving the market development due to their capacity to handle high-risk pregnancies and house Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), which require progressed equipment. Hospitals moreover oversee a bigger patient volume, requiring more fetal monitoring equipment amid pregnancy and neonatal care devices for newborns. They have huge budgets for medical gear, permitting them to contribute to advanced technological innovations.Based on Geography, North America is expected to have a major share of the global market of fetal & neonatal care equipment amid the anticipated period. The region has huge healthcare investment per capita and an emphasis on progressive healthcare, including advanced neonatal care, has driven to a high requirement for sophisticated fetal and neonatal care devices. Usually due to the country's established infrastructure of hospitals and specialty clinics equipped with progressed medical innovations. Furthermore, high public mindfulness around prenatal and neonatal care in North America leads to a higher request for services utilizing fetal and neonatal care equipment.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global fetal & neonatal care equipment market that have been covered are Aspect Imaging Ltd., General Electric Company, EMCO Meditek Pvt. Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Masimo Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems, Inc.), and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.The market analytics report segments the global fetal & neonatal care equipment market on the following basis:• By Typeo Fetal Careo Neonatal Care• By Producto Monitorso Treatment Equipmento Diagnostic Equipment• By End-Usero Hospitalso Clinicso Research Centers• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• UK• Germany• France• Italy• Otherso Middle East and Africa• UAE• Israel• Saudi Arabia• Otherso Asia Pacific• Japan• China• India• South Korea• Thailand• Taiwan• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Aspect Imaging Ltd.• General Electric Company• EMCO Meditek Pvt. Ltd.• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited• Masimo Corporation• Natus Medical Incorporated• Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd.• Drägerwerk AG & Co. 