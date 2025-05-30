Disposable Flexible Duodenoscope Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 7.09% to reach US$1,940.754 million by 2030

The disposable flexible duodenoscope market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% from US$1,377.901 million in 2025 to US$1,940.754 million by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the disposable flexible duodenoscope market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,940.754 million by 2030.The disposable flexible duodenoscope market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for safer medical devices continues to rise. This market, which includes disposable endoscopes used for gastrointestinal procedures.The rise in demand for disposable duodenoscopes can be attributed to the increasing concerns over the safety and effectiveness of reusable devices. Traditional duodenoscopes, which are used to diagnose and treat conditions in the digestive system, have been linked to several outbreaks of antibiotic-resistant infections in recent years. This has led to a push for safer alternatives, such as disposable duodenoscopes.Disposable duodenoscopes offer several advantages over their reusable counterparts. They eliminate the risk of cross-contamination and infection, as they are used only once and then discarded. This also reduces the need for time-consuming and costly cleaning and sterilization processes. Additionally, disposable duodenoscopes are more flexible and easier to maneuver, resulting in improved patient comfort and better outcomes.The growing adoption of disposable duodenoscopes by healthcare facilities and the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases are major factors driving the growth of this market. The report also highlights the rising investments in research and development by key players in the market, as well as the development of advanced technologies, as key factors contributing to the market's growth.As the demand for safer medical devices continues to increase, the disposable flexible duodenoscope market is expected to see sustained growth in the coming years. This is a positive development for both patients and healthcare providers, as it offers a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional reusable devices. With ongoing advancements in technology and increasing investments in research and development, the future of this market looks promising.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/disposable-flexible-duodenoscope-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the disposable flexible duodenoscope market that have been covered are Ambu Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus America, Fujifilm Group, Ottomed, PAUL MEDICAL SYSTEMS, PENTAX Medical, Wisap Medical Gmbh, among others.The market analytics report segments the disposable flexible duodenoscope market as follows:• By Product Typeo Single-Useo Reusable• By Applicationo Diagnostic Procedureo Therapeutic Procedure• By End-Usero Hospitalso Specialty Clinicso Ambulatory Surgical Centerso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Isrealo Others• Asia Pacific Regiono Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Ambu Inc.• Boston Scientific Corporation• Olympus America• Fujifilm Group• Ottomed• PAUL MEDICAL SYSTEMS• PENTAX Medical• Wisap Medical Gmbh• Changsha Fanbei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.• EndoFresh• SonoScape Medical Corp.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital InvestmentDecisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Vascular Graft Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-vascular-graft-market • Medical Implants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/medical-implants-market • Portable Medical Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/portable-medical-devices-market • Medical Radiation Shielding Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/medical-radiation-shielding-market • Infrared Thermometer Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/infrared-thermometer-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

