U.S. Army civil affairs Soldiers build partnerships in Guinea-Bissau

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau –

U.S. Army civil affairs teams are working to strengthen partnerships and foster cooperation with African military forces across the continent. One such team, comprised of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), has been embedded with Guinea-Bissau’s Forças Armadas Revolucionárias do Povo (FARP), collaborating on multiple civil affairs initiatives.

Led by U.S. Army Capt. Dru Simpson, civil affairs team leader assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), the team worked alongside the FARP through community-based projects aimed at enhancing stability and building relationships.

“These missions go beyond traditional military operations,” said Simpson. “We’re building relationships and fostering trust, not just with our counterparts in the military but with the communities we work with. It’s about providing support that has a lasting impact.”

Their recent efforts in Guinea-Bissau included medical readiness exercises, humanitarian activities and joint training sessions. In collaboration with the FARP, the team coordinated healthcare initiatives and training designed to strengthen local forces’ capacity to respond to health emergencies.

“This mission brings together our training and hands-on experience, blending strategic and practical elements to find effective solutions in diverse settings,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyrone Thompson, a civil affairs sergeant assigned to SETAF-AF. “Working with our FARP partners has underscored the importance of flexibility and cultural awareness in achieving shared goals.”

The team’s activities have not only provided immediate assistance but have also established frameworks for future cooperation.

“As a medic, it’s rewarding to see the direct impact we can have, both in providing care and equipping our partners to sustain these efforts long-term,” said U.S. Army Sgt. William Larson, the team’s medic.

The variety of civil affairs missions in Africa requires a high degree of adaptability, according to U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Hill, the team’s senior non-commissioned officer.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of this deployment has been adapting to the unique challenges and opportunities of each region. Working in Guinea-Bissau has shown how essential flexibility and cultural understanding are to mission success,” explained Hill.

Deployed for a nine-month rotation, the team operates throughout Africa, conducting civil affairs activities that support SETAF-AF’s theater security cooperation initiatives. By collaborating with African military forces, the civil affairs team strengthens local capabilities, promotes regional security and reinforces partnership-based approaches across the continent.