Indiana Army Reserve Ambassador Continues His Service to Country

U. S. Army Reserve Ambassador Arthur Leak has dedicated a lifetime to serving the nation. After an extensive and honorable military career, he now continues his commitment as an Army Reserve Ambassador (ARA) for Indiana. In this role, he works to advocate for Army Reserve Soldiers, veterans, and their families in his community.

Leak began his journey in the military by accident. After he was laid off from a job, he realized that the military was the next step. Thirty-nine years later, he retired as a command sergeant major, the highest enlisted rank. He served four years in the active-duty Army and his remaining years in the Army Reserve.

Reflecting on his time in uniform, Leak shared his reasons for joining the military.

“The military allowed me to mature as a young man, to develop my academic skills, and to further enhance the team building skills I developed as an athlete. I was also able to take college prep courses that academically prepared me to return to college.”

His commitment to academics, athletics and team building has defined his approach to both military service and community engagement.

Leak’s experiences equipped him with skills and a perspective that continues to benefit his work today as an ARA.

As an ARA, Leak plays a vital role in bridging military and civilian communities together. Serving Indiana, he works to raise awareness of the Army Reserve mission and provide the support Army Reserve Soldiers need to ensure they receive recognition and resources.

The ARA Program was established in 1998 by the former chief of Army Reserve so that appointed representatives could help to promote the Army Reserve at the local community and state level. For the ARAs, this is an opportunity to continue to serve their country.

“One of the things I enjoy about this program as a Veteran is the ability to stay connected with Soldiers and their families. [ARAs] may not work directly with the Soldiers, but we often have the ability to impact their lives through various services and outreach programs they may not be aware of,” said Leak.

Throughout his time as an ARA, Leak has made significant contributions, including working with and educating Army Recruiting on Army Reserve affairs.

“Many of our recruiters focus on Active Duty and are unfamiliar with Army Reserve information. Sharing my experience with recruiters about the three components have been very impactful.”

Leak also speaks with students, active-duty service members, and folks who are looking for a potential career path in the military.

“Most individuals know of the Army National Guard, but few know of the Army Reserve. Educating people on those differences and enlightening my community about the Army Reserve is vital."

By supporting ARAs like Leak, the Army Reserve ensures a strong and connected reserve community that honors the service and sacrifices of our Soldiers and their families.