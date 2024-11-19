Submit Release
507th ARW Launches “Refuel Radio” Podcast

  • Published
  • By Carter Denton
  • 507th Air Refueling Wing
TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. --  

The 507th Air Refueling launched their official podcast, “Refuel Radio,” November 12 hosted by Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief.


Each monthly episode is intended to focus on topics that promote connectedness among the 507th ARW’s leadership, Airmen and families.


“This first podcast, what we want to do really is introduce ourselves,” Ghormley said. “Our intent in doing this was to bring us, and our guests throughout the next few podcasts, a little closer to the members.”


Topics for the podcast will include, but are not limited to, spotlight on Airmen, Air Force Reserve mission insights, professional development and family support.
“Really, it’s that casual conversation that we’re trying to have with our Airmen,” Wiseman said. “We just want to connect.”


Refuel Radio is available wherever you get your podcasts. Listen to the audio at the links below:

SPOTIFY: https://lnkd.in/e9hy3Y8v

APPLE: https://lnkd.in/e-Tp5waH

AMAZON: https://lnkd.in/ewHeVPNq

