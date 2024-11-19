Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,216 in the last 365 days.

Wash, rinse, repeat

 

Did you know the saying “wash, rinse, repeat” can be applied to more than shampooing your hair? It’s actually a great reminder about recycling items too! While most items don’t have to be washed, it is important to rinse plastic, glass and metal containers to remove residue before tossing them in the recycling bin.

Some of the more stubborn remnants might require a little more elbow grease to get clean. It’s important to do this because food residue can contaminate and lower the quality of other recyclables.

Check out more recycling reminders, courtesy of the Recycling Raccoons.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wash, rinse, repeat

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more