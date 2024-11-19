Did you know the saying “wash, rinse, repeat” can be applied to more than shampooing your hair? It’s actually a great reminder about recycling items too! While most items don’t have to be washed, it is important to rinse plastic, glass and metal containers to remove residue before tossing them in the recycling bin.

Some of the more stubborn remnants might require a little more elbow grease to get clean. It’s important to do this because food residue can contaminate and lower the quality of other recyclables.

