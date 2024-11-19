Global Enterprise Risk Management Market Forecast To Reach $6.59 Billion By 2028 With 6.5% Annual Growth

Enterprise Risk Management Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The enterprise risk management market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

The enterprise risk management market has experienced steady growth in recent years, projected to expand from $4.89 billion in 2023 to $5.12 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This historical growth has been driven by factors such as regulatory compliance demands, cybersecurity risks, business continuity planning, advancements in data analytics, and supply chain disruptions.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Enterprise Risk Management Market?

The enterprise risk management market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, expected to reach $6.59 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This future growth is likely driven by the emergence of new risks, heightened pandemic preparedness, evolving and complex regulatory landscapes, and the need for effective crisis management and response.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Enterprise Risk Management Market?

Rising cybersecurity threats are fueling the growth of the enterprise risk management market. These threats involve various malicious activities designed to breach the security of digital information, systems, and networks. Enterprise risk management incorporates cybersecurity measures into broader risk strategies, strengthening resilience, safeguarding assets, and preserving stakeholder trust in the face of escalating cyber risks.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Enterprise Risk Management Market?

Key players in the enterprise risk management market include Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Capgemini SE, Infosys Limited, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Wolters Kluwer N.V., ACL Services Ltd., RSA Security LLC, OneTrust LLC, MetricStream Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., Cority Inc., Riskonnect Inc., Enablon Inc., GRC Solutions Inc., Galvanize Inc., Resolver Inc., ProcessUnity Inc., LockPath Inc., Aravo Solutions Inc., BWise Inc., LogicManager Inc., LogicGate Inc.,

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Enterprise Risk Management Market?

Leading companies in the enterprise risk management market are developing new technologies, including third-party risk management (TPRM) solutions, to remain competitive. TPRM plays a vital role in protecting organizations, and selecting the appropriate solution can be pivotal in ensuring security and resilience.

How Is The Global Enterprise Risk Management Market Segmented?

1) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Government and Defense

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Enterprise Risk Management Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Enterprise Risk Management Market?

Enterprise risk management involves processes that strategically assess risk from the perspective of the entire organization. It is a top-down approach aimed at identifying, evaluating, and preparing for potential losses, threats, hazards, and other risks that could hinder an organization’s operations and objectives, or lead to losses.

The Enterprise Risk Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Enterprise Risk Management Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Enterprise Risk Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into enterprise risk management market size, enterprise risk management market drivers and trends, enterprise risk management competitors' revenues, and enterprise risk management market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

