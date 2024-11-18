PHILIPPINES, November 18 - Press Release

November 18, 2024 Manifestation of Senator Risa Hontiveros during the DHSUD budget defense

November 18, 2024 Salamat, Mr. President. At bago po natin tapusin ang budget defense ng DSHUD, nais ko lang po at ni Secretary Acuzar magbigay linaw tungkol sa mga fake news na kumakalat. Sa social media kasi, pinagmumukhang ako ang tinatanong tungkol sa contractor ng 4PH Program. Diretso ko pong pinatawid ang tanong na ito kay Sec. Acuzar, kung totoo bang may mga opisyal ng DHSUD na kikita o poporsyento sa mga pabahay na yan na itatayo sa ilalim ng 4PH Program. Pinapalinaw po ni Secretary Acuzar na fake news po ito at wala po silang kinalaman dito. Nais din niyang ipabatid ngayon na hindi kasali ang DHSUD sa pagpili ng contractors o developers ng 4PH Program. Ayon sa kanya, LGU ang may kalayaang pumili ng contractor o developer para sa mga pabahay sa ilalim ng 4PH, at hindi ang DHSUD. Sabi pa niya, ang papel ng DHSUD ay ang pagbuo ng listahan ng mga benepisyaryo kung sakaling kulang o nahihirapan bumuo ang LGU at pag-aasikaso ng mga kakulangang papeles o requirements sa PAGIBIG. Yun lamang po, Mr. President. At muli, maraming salamat po sa lahat.

