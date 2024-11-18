Pirelli presents Year of the Dragon Commemorative Tyre to Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

MACAU, November 18 - “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region – 71st Macau Grand Prix” was successfully held from November 14th to 17th this year. During the event, international renowned tyre company Pirelli presented a commemorative tyre to the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC). The tyre was received by Ao Ieong U, MGPOC President and Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government.

The FIA ​​signed a three-year agreement from 2023 appointing Pirelli as official tyre partner and supplier to the FIA ​​GT World Cup. In this, the Year of the Dragon, a special limited-edition tyre with unique dragon pattern design elements was provided for the event.

The presentation ceremony was held yesterday (November 17th), where Pirelli racing manager Matteo Braga presented a tyre fitted to the wheel of world-famous GT driver Raffaele Marciello’s car to the MGPOC. The tyre was received by MGPOC President and Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U and it will be placed on display in the Macau Grand Prix Museum.

Further details of the event can be found by visiting the official website of the Macau Grand Prix at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo or via the "Macau GP" mobile application. Official social channels may be found on Facebook, WeChat and Weibo, on the "Macao Major Sporting Events" Facebook page, "澳門體育" (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and "澳門特區體育局" (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.