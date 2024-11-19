Florida Hurricane Survivors Should Stay in Touch with FEMA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– After you apply for federal disaster assistance, it is important that FEMA be able to contact you. Be aware that phone calls from FEMA may come from unidentified or out of area numbers.

If there are changes in your phone number, current address, banking or insurance information, please let FEMA know as soon as possible or you may miss important telephone calls or correspondence.

FEMA may need to call some survivors to continue processing their application for assistance after Hurricanes Milton and Helene. FEMA also may contact some survivors to obtain more information for their application.

You can update your contact information in several ways: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications. Their services are free. Don't believe anyone who promises a disaster grant in return for payment.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, nationality, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Office of Civil Rights if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Office of Civil Rights can be contacted at FEMA-OCR@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.