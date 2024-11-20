HomePlunge CES Innovation Award 2025

HomePlunge wins Innovation Award in the fitness category for being the first ever cold plunge solution designed for the home bathtub.

I looked to see what kind of products were available when I realized the market shared two major challenges: price and space. I thought, certainly someone has made a system for the home bathtub.” — Christopher Francis

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOMEPLUNGE NAMED AS CES INNOVATION AWARDS® 2025 HONOREE HomePlunge, LLC announces it has been named a CES Innovation Awards2025 Honoree for HomePlunge, the first and only cold plunge solution designed for the home bathtub. The CESInnovation Awards2025 program received a record number of submissions – over 3400. The announcement comes ahead of CES 2025 , the world’s most powerful technology event, happening Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, NV.The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 33 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design.HomePlunge's award-winning, patent-pending design is made for your bathtub. No additional water tank required.At-home solutions for cold plunging are cost prohibitive and space consuming. HomePlunge is better by removing the water tank from the solution.“I've been playing soccer since I was 10. Now in my late 30s, my knees are begging me to stop. Unfortunately for them, I love the game too much to quit. In January of 2023, while icing after an intense game, I desperately wanted to cold plunge. I looked to see what kind of products were available when I realized the market shared two major challenges: price and space. Living in San Francisco with no backyard and no space indoors, I was left without an option. I thought, certainly someone has made a system for the home bathtub. To my surprise I couldn't find anything. It turns out, it's not easy to design a cold plunge that performs well while still looking good in the bathroom.That's when I decided to take on the challenge myself as the product was selfishly something I wanted to have. Months later, HomePlunge was born.“- Christopher Francis - FounderThe CES Innovation Awards 2025 honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the CES Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2025.About CESCES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES– the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

The first cold plunge made for your bathtub

