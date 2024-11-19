Omnitronics Solutions Garner Prestigious Awards

Omnitronics is proud to announce that another two of our omnicore Enterprise Dispatch projects have received significant industry accolades this month.

OSBORNE PARK, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surf Lifesaving NSW (SLSNSW) has been honored with the highly regarded ARCIA Outstanding Critical Communications Project Award for their innovative project that commissioned an omniGateP25 CSSI gateway to integrate talkgroups of the New South Wales statewide P25 Public Safety Network (PSN) seamlessly into the existing SLSNSW omnicore Dispatch Management System and Consoles. Additionally, it allows the foreign CSSI console system to connect with the New South Wales Telco Authority PSN Motorola core. This integration facilitates public safety interoperability by enabling SLSNSW to patch other NSW Emergency Service Organisations directly to their DMR/Analog channels on-demand. Surf Lifesaving NSW, comprising 129 clubs along the >2,000km (<1,300miles) of NSW coastline with 65 repeater sites, manages emergency situations and search and rescue operations through a network of 76,000 members, including 28,000 volunteers and 26 team members at the State Operations Centre in Sydney’s north.On the other side of the country, the Department of Fire & Emergency Services (DFES) in Western Australia has won the prestigious 2024 Western Australian Government Innovator of the Year Award. This award recognizes their statewide connected Radio over Internet Protocol (RoIP) system, which links every Marine Rescue group in the state.Working closely with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, WA Water Police, and DFES Marine Services the not-for-profit Marine Rescue organisation works to keep mariners along > 20,000km (13,000 miles) of Western Australian coastline safe.The new system enables remote monitoring of radio messages, including distress calls, significantly enhancing response capabilities. It also records every transmission, ensuring no message is missed and can be instantly replayed. This innovation has already proven life-saving by capturing distress calls that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.Sam Mathews, Managing Director at Direct Communications, responsible for integrating and commissioning the DFES system, said, “As WA locals, we are thrilled to see this DFES system recognized for its innovation and impact on all coastal communities. The ability to connect and monitor marine rescue groups statewide has already made a significant difference in emergency response and public safety.”This brings the total tally of accolades for Omnitronics and their solutions to seven awards won in addition to having been selected as a finalist in a further 7 award categories over the last 1.5 years alone.Omnitronics CEO John Jordan commented, “We are incredibly proud of these achievements and the impact our solutions are having on public safety and emergency response. These awards highlight the dedication and innovation of our teams and partners.”About OmnitronicsOmnitronics is a world leader in the design, manufacture and supply of mission critical communication systems.Specializing in Digital Radio Management, Dispatch, Interoperability and Radio over IP (Internet Protocol), our products and solutions operate 24/7 in the control centres and radio infrastructures of some of the world’s most vital organizations.Operating for over 40 years, Omnitronics has an international network of distributors and resellers spanning the USA, UK, Europe, Australia and Asia.Florida (USA) based Omnitronics INC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Omnitronics Pty. Ltd. Australia.About Direct CommunicationsDirect Communications, based in Malaga, Western Australia, is a leading provider of innovative communication solutions. Specializing in the design, installation, and maintenance of advanced radio and telecommunications systems, they serve a diverse range of industries including public safety, mining, and transportation. The team of experts is dedicated to delivering reliable and efficient communication networks that enhance operational efficiency and safety. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Direct Communications is a trusted partner for all communications needs.

