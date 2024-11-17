News Release – DOH Notifies Public of Potential Exposure to Avian Influenza at Mililani Pet Fair Held Nov. 2

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH NOTIFIES PUBLIC OF POTENTIAL EXPOSURE TO AVIAN INFLUENZA AT MILILANI PET FAIR HELD NOV. 2

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 17, 2024 24-147

An investigation by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) and Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA) of confirmed H5N1 avian influenza in a backyard flock of various birds in Central Oʻahu has identified a potential exposure to members of the public who attended the Mililani Pet Fair held on Nov. 2, 2024.

While certain birds from the infected flock were present at the fair, the first signs of infection in the flock did not occur until several days after the fair. As the birds were not showing signs of infection at the time of the fair, the likelihood of spreading H5N1 to humans is low. However, out of an abundance of caution, DOH recommends that individuals who attended the fair and touched a duck or goose monitor for influenza-like illness (ILI) and conjunctivitis (“pink eye”) symptoms.

Individuals who attended the fair and have not developed symptoms can be reassured. Symptoms of avian influenza in humans usually develop within two to five days of exposure but can take up to 10 days to develop in some cases. Symptoms that are associated with bird flu infection in humans are typical mild and may include the following:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Conjunctivitis (“pink eye”)

Avian influenza in humans can be treated with antiviral medications.

The DOH advises anyone who attended the fair, touched a duck or goose at the fair, and is currently experiencing ongoing symptoms to isolate at home. Please contact your primary care provider for evaluation and testing, as well as the DOH Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586 for further guidance (calls answered 24/7). Please also call the DOH Disease Reporting Line if you’ve experienced symptoms that have since been resolved. Health care providers can submit specimen samples to Hawaiʻi’s State Laboratory Division (SLD) for bird flu testing.

If other animals had contact with a duck or goose at the fair and are exhibiting signs of illness, owners should contact their veterinarians. The likelihood of transmission is low; however, HDOA veterinarians have advised local private veterinarians of the situation and asked them to report any possible cases of infection.

To report multiple or unusual illnesses in poultry, livestock, or other wild birds or animals, contact HDOA’s Animal Industry Division at 808-483-7102, Monday to Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 808-837-8092 during non-business hours and holidays.

For more information about avian influenza, visit the DOH website: https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/avian-influenza/.

# # #

Media Contact:

Claudette Springer

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

Phone: 808-586-4445

Email: [email protected]