H.E.S.T. Australia to make payments to members impacted by March 2020 revaluations

Today, H.E.S.T. Australia Ltd (HESTA) has agreed to make payments to two cohorts of members impacted by valuation decisions made by HESTA in March 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

HESTA is the trustee for the HESTA superannuation fund, which has approximately 1.1 million members and approximately $84 billion in funds under management.

On 20 March 2020, HESTA made downwards adjustments to five single sector Choice options invested in unlisted assets but did not adjust other options with exposure to the same underlying unlisted assets (including HESTA’s MySuper option) until one week later. APRA was concerned that:

HESTA’s decision-making processes for out-of-cycle revaluations of unlisted assets were not adequate for the deteriorating market conditions faced by superannuation trustees in March 2020; and

HESTA’s valuation decision in March 2020 was unfair to members who switched from an adjusted single sector options to unadjusted options within that week and members who were issued units in the unadjusted options during the relevant week. In one instance, a member who switched investments from the adjusted Choice options to the unadjusted MySuper option during the week in question was approximately $17,000 worse off.