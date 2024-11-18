S. 3857, Jamul Indian Village Land Transfer Act

S. 3857 would direct the Department of the Interior to take into trust 167 acres of land and reaffirm the trust status of 5 acres of land already held in trust by the department. The parcels are in San Diego County, California, and are owned by the Jamul Indian Village. The bill also would authorize the trust to acquire 1.1 acres of land owned by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, subject to a pending land transfer with the Jamul Indian Village. CBO estimates that enacting S. 3857 would not affect direct spending or revenues. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. The bill would impose intergovernmental mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). CBO estimates that the cost of the mandates would not exceed the annual threshold established in UMRA ($100 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation). The bill contains no private-sector mandates as defined by UMRA.