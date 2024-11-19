Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on Results of the 2024 Presidential Election

Carson City, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron Ford issued the following statement regarding the results of the recent presidential election.

"While my office respects our political process and adheres to its outcome, it also acknowledges that the result of the presidential election has created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty for many Nevadans,” said AG Ford. “The president-elect's rhetoric regarding, for example, immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community and communities of color has not gone ignored or unnoticed by my office.”

“My hope is that the next four years pass by peacefully; that these concerns are unfounded; and that President-elect Trump oversees an administration that does not vilify communities that have been targets of hateful animus. But make no mistake, my office stands ready for the alternative, and we will be a bulwark against any effort to impose unconstitutional mandates; override our system of checks and balances; or intrude upon the rights of any Nevada resident.”

“Nevada is a state that exemplifies the best part of our country — our ability to exist alongside one another,” AG Ford continued. “There is no one way to be a ‘Nevadan.’ The residents of our great state — whether they’ve been here for three weeks or are third-generation Nevadans — include persons of every race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender expression, political belief and religion, and they all must be treated with dignity and respect. We are American under a magnifying glass, and I will fight every step of the way, in any way that I can, to ensure our state remains a place where anyone is welcome and where our rights are protected.”

###