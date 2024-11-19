The Beirut Museum of Art: Safeguarding Art in a Time of War

Click here to purchase tickets

The Middle East Institute Arts and Culture Center, in partnership with the Beirut Museum of Art (BeMA) USA, is pleased to invite you to a conversation about the vital role and work of BeMA against the backdrop of war and economic collapse in Lebanon.

Conceived in response to the need for a national showcase for Lebanese modern, and contemporary art, BeMA has been serving as an important community arts resource and platform while construction of its permanent site is underway. In the face of attacks on Lebanon’s infrastructure, how is BeMA working to safeguard Lebanon’s national collection of rare Lebanese art dating back to the 1920s? What challenges does it face as it maps other endangered archives and art collections in high-risk zones? And what is it doing through its art therapy program to address the trauma, fear, and pain felt by so many in Lebanon today?

BeMA co-director Taline Boladian will speak about the institution’s current work, its commitment to preserving and showcasing Lebanon’s rich artistic legacy, and the national role it plays as a symbol of hope and regeneration. The conversation will be moderated by MEI’s Arts and Culture Director, Lyne Sneige, and will be followed by a cocktail reception and a gallery tour led by Rania Matar, curator of MEI’s current show Louder Than Hearts.

Please find the event schedule below:

5:30PM - Registration

6:00PM-7:00PM - Panel

7:00PM-8:00PM - Networking and Reception

Speakers

Taline Boladian

Co-Director, Beruit Museum of Art

Lyne Sneige (Moderator)

Director of Arts and Culture Center, Middle East Institute

Extended Speaker Biographies



Taline Aynilian Boladian is currently the Co-Director of the Beirut Museum of Art in Lebanon. Along with her Co- Director Juliana Khalaf, together their pursuit to preserve and promote Lebanon’s cultural art heritage has become even more relevant in these times of crisis. As the inaugural Directors of BeMA, they created a variety of relevant and effective programming, targeting different demographics and filling in the gaps in Lebanon’s cultural ecosystem. Prior to this, as an auctioneer and Vice President, Taline held international roles at Christie’s New York and Bonhams Dubai, specializing in 19th Century European, Orientalist and Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern works of art. Coupled with her experience at the Metropolitan Museum in New York and the Uffizi in Florence, she co-founded BAKS Art Advisory, a regional arts consulting firm specializing in institutional management, appraisals and development of collections, and curation.



Lyne Sneige is the director of the Arts & Culture Center at the Middle East Institute (MEI) in W ashington, D.C., where she directs and manages the MEI Art Gallery and its related programming. Sneige joined MEI in 2014 to help develop its works in arts and culture and build a platform to amplify the voices of artists in the Middle East and its diaspora in Washington, D.C. and beyond. With her long experience in programming and her wide network in the Middle East region, Sneige has developed innovative and impactful programming at the intersection of arts and society and arts and policy and helped forge several partnerships to include D.C.-based galleries, museums, educational institutions and European cultural centers and embassies. Sneige has over 20 years of experience in international and cultural development in the Middle East. Before joining MEI, Sneige had a long career at the British Council, the UK's international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities. During her time with the organization, Sneige held the senior position of Deputy Director Lebanon and Regional Manager for Arts and Culture for the Middle East and North Africa region, growing and supporting local and regional work in the arts and establishing key partnerships. Among her most significant contributions with the Council were the development of a strong and pioneering arts program in Lebanon and the rollout of the first creative industries and cultural leadership regional initiatives in the MENA region (2000-2010).

In Partnership with BeMA

Photo Credits (Rick Stevens Via Getty Images)