Marin prepares to launch court with mental health focus

Members of the public will be able to request a petition to seek CARE Court service for a family member. Criminal court judges will have the option to send defendants in misdemeanor cases to the program if they are deemed incompetent to stand trial. Petitions can also be filed by law enforcement authorities to seek services for defendants.

