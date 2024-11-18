Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,284 in the last 365 days.

Board Sends Attorney Record Expungement Plan to California Supreme Court

At its November 14 meeting, the State Bar of California’s Board of Trustees approved a proposed rule change that would automatically expunge nondisbarment attorney discipline records after eight years, assuming no further discipline has since occurred. The rule change now goes to the California Supreme Court for review and approval. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Board Sends Attorney Record Expungement Plan to California Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more