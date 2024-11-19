The Office Has Received Appeals Against Decisions on the Tender for the Construction of Nuclear Power Plant

2024-11-18

The Office for the Protection of Competition (hereinafter referred as "the Office") has received appeals filed by Électricité de France and Westinghouse Electric Company LLC against the first instance decisions on the public contract of the contracting authority Elektrárna Dukovany II for the construction of a new nuclear power plant.

The appeal proceedings shall generally take up to 60 days from the referral of the case to the second instance decision-making body.

In its first-instance decisions of 30 October 2024, the Office decided that the objections to the contracting authority's procedure were either filed late or could not be filed, or did not concern the procedures laid down in the Public Procurement Act. For these reasons, the Office partly terminated the administrative proceedings and rejected the remaining aspects of applications. Therefore, the Office did not assess the contracting authority's procedure from the substantive point of view.

Since the beginning of the administrative proceedings, the contracting authority is also prohibited from concluding a contract with the selected supplier, which will be valid until the final decision in both proceedings.

Press Unit of the Office for the Protection of Competition

24/173