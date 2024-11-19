Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,288 in the last 365 days.

The Office Has Received Appeals Against Decisions on the Tender for the Construction of Nuclear Power Plant

2024-11-18

The Office for the Protection of Competition (hereinafter referred as "the Office") has received appeals filed by Électricité de France and Westinghouse Electric Company LLC against the first instance decisions on the public contract of the contracting authority Elektrárna Dukovany II for the construction of a new nuclear power plant.

The appeal proceedings shall generally take up to 60 days from the referral of the case to the second instance decision-making body.

In its first-instance decisions of 30 October 2024, the Office decided that the objections to the contracting authority's procedure were either filed late or could not be filed, or did not concern the procedures laid down in the Public Procurement Act. For these reasons, the Office partly terminated the administrative proceedings and rejected the remaining aspects of applications. Therefore, the Office did not assess the contracting authority's procedure from the substantive point of view.

Since the beginning of the administrative proceedings, the contracting authority is also prohibited from concluding a contract with the selected supplier, which will be valid until the final decision in both proceedings.

Press Unit of the Office for the Protection of Competition
24/173

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Office Has Received Appeals Against Decisions on the Tender for the Construction of Nuclear Power Plant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more