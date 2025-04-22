MIDs Competition Authorities: Strengthening Competitiveness and Competition in the EU Single Market

The competition authorities of the medium-sized EU Member States, known as the MIDs, state in their declaration that enhancing Europe’s competitiveness must not come at the cost of a more lenient approach to mergers that would restrict effective competition.

A reduction in the number of competitors, especially at the infrastructure level, may weaken incentives for innovation and jeopardize market resilience.

On the contrary, stronger competitiveness can be achieved through robust merger control that protects consumers and by creating regulatory conditions that facilitate the entry of new players into the market.

The full text of the statement is available here 200 KB

Press Unit Of the Office

25/083