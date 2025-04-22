MIDs Competition Authorities: Strengthening Competitiveness and Competition in the EU Single Market
The Czech Office for the Protection of Competition, together with the competition authorities of Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal and Austria, has issued a joint statement warning against the relaxation of merger control rules, particularly with regard to mergers of large undertakings in the electronic communications sector.
The competition authorities of the medium-sized EU Member States, known as the MIDs, state in their declaration that enhancing Europe’s competitiveness must not come at the cost of a more lenient approach to mergers that would restrict effective competition.
A reduction in the number of competitors, especially at the infrastructure level, may weaken incentives for innovation and jeopardize market resilience.
On the contrary, stronger competitiveness can be achieved through robust merger control that protects consumers and by creating regulatory conditions that facilitate the entry of new players into the market.
