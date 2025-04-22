Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,037 in the last 365 days.

MIDs Competition Authorities: Strengthening Competitiveness and Competition in the EU Single Market

2025-04-22

The Czech Office for the Protection of Competition, together with the competition authorities of Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal and Austria, has issued a joint statement warning against the relaxation of merger control rules, particularly with regard to mergers of large undertakings in the electronic communications sector.

The competition authorities of the medium-sized EU Member States, known as the MIDs, state in their declaration that enhancing Europe’s competitiveness must not come at the cost of a more lenient approach to mergers that would restrict effective competition.

A reduction in the number of competitors, especially at the infrastructure level, may weaken incentives for innovation and jeopardize market resilience.

On the contrary, stronger competitiveness can be achieved through robust merger control that protects consumers and by creating regulatory conditions that facilitate the entry of new players into the market.

The full text of the statement is available here The full text of the statement is available here 200 KB

 

Press Unit Of the Office
25/083

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MIDs Competition Authorities: Strengthening Competitiveness and Competition in the EU Single Market

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more