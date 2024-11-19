Maestro All-In-One PMSs’ MezzoPay Embedded Payments Enhances Security with Integration of b4’s TransForm

b4Checkin’s TransForm online payment platform is now fully integrated into Maestro PMS’ Cloud and on-premises solutions

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, paying for hotel stays is more secure than ever before thanks to an integration between the coveted All-In-One Cloud or On-Premise Maestro PMS solutions’ embedded payment platform, MezzoPay, and the b4checkin (b4) online payment solution, TransForm. MezzoPay embeds all payments for credit-card processing directly into the hotel PMS, enabling hotels to offer a seamless end-to-end payment experience from booking to check out. This partnership is also supporting hoteliers in their fight against chargebacks and fraud by fully obscuring credit card information through card-not-present (CNP) transactions, and other fraud prevention features.b4’s TransForm payment platform enables hoteliers to set simple card entry failure limits that assist in avoiding fraud while presenting easily applied best practices to help operators win against chargebacks and retain their revenue. TransForm’s secure online payment portal enhances Maestro’s MezzoPay solution by further building trust between consumers and merchants. MezzoPay’s embedded credit card payment processing features allow hoteliers to retain all guest purchases in-house on one secure system.“Hoteliers are watching out for ways to prevent fraud and reduce chargebacks without any sacrifice to guest service excellence,” said Steve Miles, COO of b4checkin. “Maestro’s embedded payment processing solution goes a long way toward improving traveler and hotelier confidence by providing secure, efficient payment transactions. Through our connection with Maestro’s MezzoPay gateway, we are able to support hotels by ensuring they are PCI compliant and well protected against fraud. Together, we are creating a safer, more reliable payment processing experience for all travelers and hoteliers.”Secure, Fast, TrustworthyImproving payment processing should be at the top of hoteliers’ priority lists this year, as reducing chargebacks and fraud can help protect your business from significant losses. According to a study by Juniper Research and the Chargeback Gurus, the travel and hospitality industries received roughly $25 billion in chargebacks in 2023 . When merchants receive chargebacks, they not only lose the value of a sale but incur additional fees. Often, merchants are targeted through CNP transactions or any transaction made where the cardholder is not physically present at the merchant’s PIN or card reader. This approach allows fraud to persist by sidestepping the hotel’s PCI compliance, and transactions can be carried out via email exchanges, SMS correspondence, and more. This partnership also has the advantage of eliminating outdated methods of exchanging payment details, such as through email, SMS correspondence and paper credit card authorization forms.Some of the benefits of the MezzoPay / TransForm integration include:● Directly emailing customer payment requests with links to personalized, secure online payment pages designed for your hotel and for the individual transaction.● Confirmation of amount and authorizations are input directly by the cardholder to confirm the amount they are paying immediately as well as any authorization of future charges that the hotel may process throughout the stay.● Instant payment processing, which is verified in real-time and processed by MezzoPay for your next deposit. Credit card information is encrypted and, when interfaced, stored securely in your system.“TransForm has been a heavily requested feature for some time, and we are excited to announce that it is officially available for integration with Maestro PMSs’ MezzoPay embedded payments platform,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro President. “TransForm is simple and effective in consolidating payments and streamlining the payment process for hoteliers. For that reason, we are eager to begin offering these features to Mastro’s clients, further empowering their payment processing capabilities.”# # #About MaestroMaestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.About b4b4 develops cloud-based tools for the hospitality industry to create great online experiences when making online payments. TransForm takes secure online payments and real-time authorizations while eliminating manual credit card authorization forms. Real-time payments are posted to Maestro PMS to mitigate chargebacks, increase PCI compliance and save on labor.

