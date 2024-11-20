Betting Max and Breaking Bad(ly) Into Music: Casino Influencers Release AI Country Video Featuring Viral 'Handpay Dance'

Steve and Matt Bourie are The Jackpot Gents The Jackpot Gents thejackpotgents.com

Father-son duo Steve and Matt Bourie of The Jackpot Gents debut an AI-powered country music video celebrating video poker wins and handpay dances.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve and Matt Bourie, the father-son team behind The Jackpot Gents, a YouTube channel dedicated to video poker enthusiasts, are taking their casino content to the next level with a country-western music video—a first for casino influencers!The Bouries turned to AI technology to create a mash-up of casino wins and country vibes. The music video highlights some of their biggest victories in casinos, complete with flashing lights, triumphant dings, and Matt’s “handpay dance,” a celebratory jig he performs whenever they score a win of $1,200 or more.“This music video is our way of sharing the excitement of video poker while having a little fun, said Steve Bourie. “Plus, with AI, we got to bring our cowboy dreams to life!”“Honestly, the ‘handpay dance’ seems to interest viewers the most,” added Matt. ”It’s a little goofy, but hey, so is gambling sometimes. And if you’re not dancing after a jackpot, are you even winning?”The Bouries' 55-second AI-powered country-western music video, which combines humor, high stakes, and a little two-step fun, is now live on The Jackpot Gents' YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/shorts/tT0lWTVEHp8 At the heart of the content on their YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@TheJackpotGents , is a simple message: video poker isn't just another mindless gambling activity. Unlike slot machines, where luck is the only factor, video poker involves genuine skill and strategy. The Bouries break down the complexities of the game in their videos, showing viewers that with the right knowledge, players can actually improve their odds.“Video poker has higher payback percentages, which means your money lasts a lot longer,” explained Steve. “That’s why we stick to it and encourage others to give it a try.”Fans tune in daily to watch Steve and Matt’s casino adventures as they tackle different video poker machines and strategies. Every video ends with a transparent look at their win/loss record, giving viewers an honest glimpse into how they’re faring financially for the year.“Some days we win, some days we lose,” said Matt. “But what keeps us going is the thrill of the game and the connection we’ve built with our audience. They’re rooting for us, and that’s the best feeling in the world.”Steve and Matt Bourie encourage casino fans to subscribe to their The Jackpot Gents on YouTube and join them as they prove that video poker is king, jackpots are for dancing, and casino life is never dull!About The Jackpot GentsThe Jackpot Gents is a YouTube channel created by Steve Bourie and his son Matt Bourie, who share a longtime love for video poker and casino gaming. By recording and uploading every single one of their casino visits, while displaying their running yearly totals at the end of each video, they provide viewers with an unprecedented and utterly transparent look at the overall wins and losses experienced by a real gambling duo over an entire year.In addition to their engaging YouTube content, The Jackpot Gents have a comprehensive website at thejackpotgents.com which serves as a definitive source for video poker knowledge, whether visitors are taking their first steps into the game or seeking to refine advanced strategies. Their platform continues to evolve, offering fresh insights and updated resources for the video poker community.Key features of thejackpotgents.com website include:1. In-Depth Articles: Their detailed articles explore the strategic elements that make video poker a game of skill, helping players understand the mathematics and strategy behind winning play.2. Software Training Programs: The Jackpot Gents guide visitors on how to leverage cutting-edge video poker software training programs to enhance their video poker skills. These programs are invaluable tools for players looking to refine their gameplay and make informed decisions during each hand.3. Free Video Poker Strategy Charts : Visitors to the site can access a variety of free video poker strategy charts that cater to different game variations. These essential tools have been developed to guide players through optimal decision-making processes for each hand they encounter.4. Video Poker Pay Tables : The website gives comprehensive information on the most prevalent video poker pay tables found in casinos, ensuring players are well-equipped with valuable insights to enhance their gaming strategies and can easily find the highest-paying pay tables for the most popular games."The website serves as a natural extension of their YouTube channel," industry observers note. "The Jackpot Gents have created a comprehensive resource that bridges the gap between entertainment and education in the video poker space."

