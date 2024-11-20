Kula Bio Announces New Commercial Team Structure and Key Hires to Accelerate Growth in Sustainable Agriculture

The restructuring of our team is an exciting step toward realizing our mission of providing farmers with more environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternatives to traditional fertilizers.” — Harrison Yoon, COO

NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kula Bio, a leader in sustainable agriculture solutions, today announced an expanded and reorganized commercial team structure to accelerate its growth and strengthen its market presence. The new team, bolstered by a series of strategic hires, will drive Kula Bio's mission of providing sustainable, cost-effective alternatives to traditional nitrogen fertilizers through the power of naturally occurring microbes.

“At Kula Bio, we are proud to be at the forefront of the transition to more sustainable farming practices,” said Harrison Yoon, Chief Operations Officer of Kula Bio. “The restructuring of our commercial team is an exciting step toward realizing our mission of providing farmers with more environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternatives to traditional fertilizers. With the addition of these talented leaders, we are well-positioned to expand our impact, empower farmers with better solutions, and help address the growing challenges of global food production and climate change.”

Kula Bio's cutting-edge approach utilizes supercharged, nitrogen-fixing microbes that offer an environmentally friendly and precision-driven solution to traditional nitrogen sources. With growing concerns over the environmental impact of synthetic fertilizers, Kula Bio’s technology provides farmers with an innovative and scalable solution that boosts crop yields while reducing carbon footprints. The new hires are part of Kula Bio’s broader strategy to meet the increasing demand for sustainable agricultural solutions, further refine its microbial technology, and bring its innovative product offering to new regions and markets.

New Commercial Team Structure and Key Hires:

As part of its ongoing efforts to scale and expand its market reach, Kula Bio has restructured its commercial team to enhance collaboration, customer engagement, and growth in key markets. The new team structure includes several key hires, including senior leaders with deep experience in agriculture, technology commercialization, and business development:

- Joe Ruiz, National Specialty Crop Sales Manager: Joe brings a wealth of experience in commercial strategy and leadership roles within the agribusiness sector. He will be responsible for leading the overall commercialization efforts at Kula Bio, expanding market share and driving incremental sales growth.

- Jesus Camacho, Western Technical Service Lead: Jesus joins Kula Bio with a strong background in plant science research and commercial agronomy within the agriculture and biotech industries. He will focus on overseeing field trials, managing grower relationships, and addressing customer demands from a technical perspective.

- Ysidro Munoz, West Coast Sales Manager: With extensive experience in sales and market development, Ysidro will spearhead Kula Bio’s efforts in establishing key farm and distribution accounts in the western US, raising awareness and further establishing the company as a leader in sustainable agricultural solutions.

- Sam Guererri, Senior Territory Sales Representative: Sam brings a strong track record of building customer relationships, managing field trials, and driving growth in the agricultural sector. In his new role, he will focus on expanding Kula Bio’s presence in the southeast US, helping farmers adopt sustainable nitrogen solutions and ensuring customer success.

The expanded team will work closely with Kula Bio’s research and development teams to continue advancing the technology behind its innovative microbial nitrogen solution, and to ensure that farmers have the resources and support they need to make the transition to more sustainable practices.

About Kula Bio:

Kula Bio, a leader in sustainable agriculture, is harnessing the power of naturally occurring microbes to provide a sustainable alternative to traditional nitrogen fertilizers. Utilizing supercharged microbes and precision application, Kula Bio provides an environmentally friendly, efficient, and cost competitive alternative to traditional nitrogen sources. To learn more, visit kulabio.com.

